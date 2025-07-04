DEMON HUNTER Releases New Single And Video 'Sorrow Light The Way'

DEMON HUNTER has released a brand new single and music video, "Sorrow Light The Way".

Like last month's "Light Bends" and May's "I'm Done", the "Sorrow Light The Way" music video was directed by DEMON HUNTER frontman Ryan Clark. All three songs were produced by Clark and guitarist Jeremiah Scott, mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, HATEBREED, QUEENSRŸCHE) and arrive via the band's own label, Weapons MFG. "Sorrow Light The Way", "I'm Done" and "Light Bends" are available on all streaming platforms.

"Sorrow Light The Way" is the eighth standalone single since the arrival of DEMON HUNTER's eleventh studio album, "Exile", in October 2022. It follows "The Brink", "Some Of Us", "Worlds Apart", "Black Stained Glass", "Falling Apart" (with SET THE SUN) and the aforementioned "I'm Done" and "Light Bends".

"Exile" was DEMON HUNTER's first album issued on Weapons MFG. It debuted at No. 9 on Billboard's Album sales chart; No. 1 in Christian sales; No. 3 in Hard Music and Independent; and No. 4 in Rock.

Scott produced and mixed "Exile", which boasted guest appearances from Max Cavalera (SOULFLY),Tom S. Englund (EVERGREY),and Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST). Darren Craig (SLIPKNOT, Rihanna, Kanye West) directed the first music video for the album, "Freedom Is Dead".

DEMON HUNTER will appear at this year's Louder Than Life (Louisville) and Aftershock (Sacramento) festivals.

In 2022, Ryan Clark unleashed the post-civilization world of "Exile" as a comic series that was immediately embraced by fans of DEMON HUNTER and sci-fi fans alike. Now, in partnership with Z2, that four-issue series is finally being presented as a deluxe format collection, and released with a new vinyl 7", featuring the tracks "I Align", "The Brink", "Some Of Us" and "World's Apart". The original four issues of the "Exile" comic series are now long out of print, and have become valuable collectibles for comic fans.

DEMON HUNTER is an American metal institution. The band embraces brazenly transcendent melodies, without apology, while maintaining a defiant heaviness reminiscent of the most timeless of metal music. For over two decades, DEMON HUNTER has weathered the changing tides of rock subculture, proving ever resistant to trends, and ever resilient, making music as determined and resolute as the men within the band. DEMON HUNTER's body of work is born from unwavering commitment, uncompromising creative determination, and stark recognition of the reality of an often-cold world, tempered in defiant hope. It's made up of smartly constructed, confessional lyrics; heady and catchy melody; monster riffs; bottom heavy grooves; the collision of meticulous production and urgent raw power; bold imagery and bolder themes.

DEMON HUNTER is:

Ryan Clark - Vocals

Patrick Judge - Lead Guitar

Jeremiah Scott - Guitar

Jonathan Dunn - Bass

Tim "Yogi" Watts - Drums

Photo credit: Tyler Byars