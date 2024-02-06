DETHKLOK Announces Spring 2024 Tour With DRAGONFORCE And NEKROGOBLIKON

DETHKLOK will embark on the "Mutilation On A Spring Night" tour in the spring. Running from April 7 through May 3, the trek, produced by Live Nation, will see support from DRAGONFORCE and NEKROGOBLIKON.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. local and end on Thursday, February 8 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "MUTILATION" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local.

"Mutilation On A Spring Night" tour dates with DRAGONFORCE and NEKROGOBLIKON:

April 07 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

April 08 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

April 09 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

April 11 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

April 12 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Center

April 15 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

April 16 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

April 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

April 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

April 20 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

April 21 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

April 22 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

April 28 - Spokane, WA @ The Podium

April 30 - Billings, MT @ Metra Park Arena

May 01 - Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain Center Arena

May 02 - Garden City (Boise),ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

May 03 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

DETHKLOK is an illustrated/animated virtual powerhouse, occupying an elite space alongside GORILLAZ. Except DETHKLOK is bigger, better, more brutal, and totally legendary.

The world's most brutal band are the stars of the "Metalocalypse" TV series and films, co-created by Brendon Small. Revolver magazine calls the writer, director, and composer the "musical mastermind" behind DETHKLOK. A vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, Small has made four DETHKLOK albums and assorted releases with legendary metal drummer Gene Hoglan (DARK ANGEL, DEATH, TESTAMENT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD).

"I love bands that celebrate guitar and bands that have a lot of fun onstage. I also love bands that don't, but for this tour, I think it makes sense to have a lot of dragons, goblins, and 'kloks together," says Small. "If you're going to do this, you gotta go big and over the top. This is going to be a very fun show for people."

Last year's "Babyklok" co-headlining trek was the first DETHKLOK tour in over a decade. "I had no idea how much fun the 'Babyklok' tour would be," remembers Small. "The BABYMETAL girls are delightful, like three princesses from outer space, great singers, and great dancers. Their band is bonkers good. I magically found my way into this parallel universe. The show itself is a great challenge as a vocalist, guitar player, and multitasker. The goal is always to put on the absolute best show that I can."

2023 saw a flurry of activity from the melodic death metal titans. "Army Of The Doomstar" was a sequel to "Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem", released in 2013. 2023 also saw the release of the "Army of the Doomstar Original Motion Picture Soundtrack". "Dethalbum IV" was the most celebrated album of the band's career, boasting unstoppable anthems like "Aortic Desecration", "SOS" and "Gardener Of Vengeance".

"'Dethalbum IV' is a fantastic death metal album," wrote New Noise. "Despite DETHKLOK being an animated band, the music is very real, delivering that scratch to itch the need for good metal."

Rolling Stone named "Dethalbum IV" one of the 11 best metal albums of 2023. "The first DETHKLOK album in more than a decade is totally brutal — and totally worth the wait," they declared. "Small and Hoglan's dexterous playing also make the music stand majestically on its own terms. You don't need to be in on the joke to jump into the pit and mosh along."

Adult Swim aired four seasons of "Metalocalypse" from 2006 to 2013. Premiere global and media entertainment company Warner Bros.Discovery distributes the "Metalocalypse" series and feature films.

"I knew taking on this project meant I'd have to wring everything out of the sponge to make it all work," Small says of the massive effort put behind the series, movies, albums, and soundtracks. "But this is how I have fun, putting it together, and having the luxury of writing, directing, producing, and making music for something and seeing it all the way through. And when you have great collaborators, everyone elevates each other. I have to deliver everything I can, so I'm proud of it, and they are proud to participate in it."

"This is a very fun time with the tour, the album, and the movie. I don't know if DETHKLOK will be touring forever," he adds. "So, it's important for people to know they should get it while it's hot."