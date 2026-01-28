DEVIN TOWNSEND Releases 'Hotter' Song From PATREON-Exclusive Ambient Album 'Seeker - Ban Khao Tao'

The eminent Canadian prog-metal icon Devin Townsend has released "Hotter", a track from his Patreon-exclusive new ambient album "Seeker - Ban Khao Tao".

"Seeker - Ban Khao Tao" was recorded during Devin's recent travels across the other side of the world.

Devin comments: "Never been in a place that was in such unique harmony with itself. I could live there. Lots of wild dogs and unique societal pathways that need respecting, but I loved the place and I loved the people."

When Devin first launched his fan club on Patreon last November, he explained in a statement: "I've been curious about Patreon and the model for a long time. I appreciate the idea of an avenue where artists can connect directly with their audience without the interference of algorithms, ads or "content best practices".

He continues: "I guess amidst all this craziness in the world, it's really about connection. It's about being able to create with and for you, not for a faceless platform in hopes that it lands on the right ears by chance."

Devin's Patreon includes four levels of membership offering the same core access, designed simply for those who wish to pay more. Starting at $9.50 (USD) a month, fans can become a "DevHead", a "Stormbender", a "Physicist" or a "PlanetSmasher", dipping into the lore of his prolific catalogue. Each tier is decorated with one of Devin's customary hand-drawn cartoons.

Townsend announced an indefinite break from touring after staging his most ambitious live concert to date in March 2025. "The Moth" was a new work scored for full symphony orchestra and choir, performed with Noord Nederlands Orkest at De Oosterport in Groningen and simulcast worldwide. He has since teased an eponymous studio album for 2026.

True to polymathic form, among the exclusive content available to fans is the charming conceptual sci-fi series "The Ruby Quaker Show", in which Devin constructs a spaceship that is powered entirely by music. The show was entirely produced by Devin's team at his home multimedia studio in British Columbia.

In addition, Devin dropped a completely new track titled "Dad's Lament", a song he said "just didn't find a home for whatever reason" and exclaims to his subscribers "I enjoy having an avenue to share these sorts of thoughts that may otherwise fall through the cracks."

Fans will be well aware of Devin's ongoing ambient project called "Dreampeace", which he started with relaxation, wellness and improving sleep through music in mind. Devin has already uploaded several video clips of performances from his studio to the woodshed, even hinting that some of this work is inspired by a new audio device "The Seeker" he is working on.

Everything is approached with Devin's customary eccentricity, charm and candor that his fans fully embrace and understand. From community chat threads where fans uploaded their gig memories, celebrate other new music they love and even share their cute pet pics, it is already clear Devin has (as intended) found his tribe without the intermediary of a social media newsfeed algorithm.

Subscribe to Devin Townsend Patreon at Patreon.com.