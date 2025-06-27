DIMMU BORGIR Announces New Guitarist

Norwegian symphonic black metallers DIMMU BORGIR have recruited Kjell Åge "Damage" Karlsen as their new guitarist. Karlsen, who previously played with DIMMU BORGIR frontman Shagrath (real name Stian Tomt Thoresen) in the long-running Norwegian rock band CHROME DIVISION, made his live debut with DIMMU BORGIR Friday night (June 27) at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway. Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below.

Earlier today, DIMMU BORGIR shared a photo of Karlsen on social media and included the following message: "We're excited to proudly welcome Damage to the team, and we're all looking forward to sharing the stage with him this summer and onwards. It's already been a pleasure working and rehearsing with Damage over the last couple of months and we hope that you, the fans, will join us in welcoming him to the line up!"

Longtime DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Galder (real name Thomas Rune Andersen) announced his departure from the band last summer, explaining that he wanted to reactivate his OLD MAN'S CHILD project.

The now-48-year-old Galder played his final concert with DIMMU BORGIR on August 17, 2024 as the headliner of the main stage at Dynamo Metal Fest in Eindhoven, The Netherlands.

Galder is a founding member of the melodic black metal band OLD MAN'S CHILD, with whom he released one EP and seven studio albums between 1994 and 2009.

DIMMU BORGIR's current lineup is officially a duo comprising Shagrath on lead vocals and Silenoz (Sven Atle Kopperud) on rhythm guitar. They are joined by session musicians Karlsen on guitar, Dariusz "Daray" Brzozowski on drums (since 2008),Geir "Gerlioz" Bratland on keyboards (since 2010) and Victor Brandt on bass (since 2018).

DIMMU BORGIR's latest album, "Eonian", came out in 2018. The LP was released right in time for the band's 25th anniversary in 2018, about eight years after its predecessor, "Abrahadabra". Since then, DIMMU BORGIR has played various tours all around the world, including shows at leading metal festivals such as Wacken Open Air and Hellfest.

DIMMU BORGIR released a collection of its cover songs, "Inspiratio Profanus", in December 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records. "Inspiratio Profanus" featured the first single "Black Metal" by VENOM, "Perfect Strangers" (DEEP PURPLE),"Burn In Hell" (TWISTED SISTER) and renditions from CELTIC FROST, as well as other influential artists.