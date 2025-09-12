DIRTY HONEY Shares Music Video For Cover Of BAD COMPANY's 'Rock Steady' From Upcoming 'Can't Get Enough' Tribute Album

DIRTY HONEY has released its rendition of the BAD COMPANY classic "Rock Steady" — written by BAD COMPANY singer Paul Rodgers — from the forthcoming tribute album "Can't Get Enough: A Tribute To Bad Company", to be released on October 24, 2025 via Primary Wave Music.

"BAD COMPANY are plain and simply one of the cornerstones of rock and roll," says Marc LaBelle, lead vocalist of DIRTY HONEY. "Their music has been part of the soundtrack of my life for as long as I can remember. Paul Rodgers's voice is timeless, classic, and like a fine wine only got better with age."

"Can't Get Enough: A Tribute To Bad Company" features legendary and contemporary artists from rock, country and Americana — genres deeply influenced by BAD COMPANY — including Hardy, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, Joe Elliott and Phil Collen from DEF LEPPARD, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS, Charley Crockett, HALESTORM and more, offering fresh takes on the band's iconic songs. Rodgers and BAD COMPANY drummer Simon Kirke also appear on the album, bringing the tribute full circle.

Elliott says: "I've loved BAD COMPANY since the very beginning. A phenomenal combination of two of my favorite bands, FREE and MOTT THE HOOPLE — what's not to love?! What a privilege it is for myself and Phil to cover one of my favorite BAD COMPANY songs withPaul and Simon! Wow!"

Hardy says: "There's a short list of bands my dad played for me as a young boy that shaped my love for rock 'n' roll, and BAD COMPANY is on that list. It's a very cool and surreal moment to be part of this project."

Slash adds: "BAD COMPANY was the background music of an important period in my youth. They were such a great band, and a huge influence on me then and still are today."

"Can't Get Enough: A Tribute To Bad Company" track listing:

01. Ready For Love - HARDY

02. Shooting Star - HALESTORM (feat. Paul Rodgers)

03. Feel Like Makin' Love - SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS

04. Run With The Pack - BLACKBERRY SMOKE (feat. Paul Rodgers and Brann Dailor)

05. Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy - THE STRUTS

06. Bad Company - CHARLEY CROCKETT

07. Rock Steady - DIRTY HONEY

08. Burnin' Sky - BLACK STONE CHERRY

09. Seagull - Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of DEF LEPPARD (feat. Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke)

10. All Right Now - THE PRETTY RECKLESS

BAD COMPANY guitarist Mick Ralphs died in June at the age of 81.

Rodgers of FREE first met Ralphs in 1971. After an inspired jam session and a mutual sharing of songs, Ralphs made the bold decision to leave MOTT THE HOOPLE and form a new band with Rodgers, and BAD COMPANY was born. Adding former KING CRIMSON bassist/vocalist Boz Burrell and drummer Simon Kirke, the band was complete. With the help of LED ZEPPELIN's legendary manager Peter Grant, BAD COMPANY became the first band signed to ZEPPELIN's Swan Song label.

The group's success was meteoric. Their 1974 self-titled debut went five times platinum, producing classic hits like "Can't Get Enough" and "Movin' On", alongside electrifying rock anthems such as "Ready For Love", "Rock Steady" and the title track "Bad Company".

In a fitting tribute to the band' s enduring influence, BAD COMPANY will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame later this year in 2025.

Ralphs gave his final performance with BAD COMPANY on October 29, 2016, at London' s O2 Arena. Just days later, he suffered a debilitating stroke and remained bedridden until his passing.

Photo credit: Hanane Zahrouni