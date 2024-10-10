DISTURBED Announces 'The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour'

Multi-platinum rock band DISTURBED has announced the 34-date "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour", which will kick off in Nampa, Idaho on February 25, 2025 and is produced by Live Nation. The tour celebrates 25 years of DISTURBED's seminal debut album which launched the band into public consciousness and is one of the most important and influential heavy metal albums of all time. Each night will feature two sets of music, opening with DISTURBED playing the five times platinum "The Sickness" in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits. The first half of the tour will feature support from special guests THREE DAYS GRACE, featuring the return of original singer Adam Gontier, and opener SEVENDUST, and the second half will feature special guests DAUGHTRY with opener NOTHING MORE.

Tickets and VIP will be available starting with an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans have the ability to pre-register for pre-sale tickets at disturbed.live. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. local time at disturbed1.com/tour. Dates in Europe will be announced soon.

Since "The Sickness" was released in 2000, the album was certified five times platinum by the RIAA, spent a total of 106 weeks on the US Billboard 200 chart, and Revolver named it one of "Top 25 Debut Hard Rock Albums." Billboard said of the title track upon release: "'Down With The Sickness' is, of course, the quintessential DISTURBED song, harnessing all the band's seethe and its now-famous tribal beat and guitar chug into three and a half minutes of alt-metal mayhem. It's menacing, it's rhythmic, it's rebellious."

DISTURBED's "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" dates:

Feb 25 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena*

Feb 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Mar 02 - Saint Louis, MO - Enterprise Center*

Mar 04 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*

Mar 06 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center*

Mar 08 - Chicago, IL - United Center*

Mar 10 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*

Mar 12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center*

Mar 14 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*

Mar 17 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*

Mar 19 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell*

Mar 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

Mar 29 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center^

Mar 31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse^

Apr 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center^

Apr 04 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center^

Apr 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena^

Apr 07 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena^

Apr 09 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse^

Apr 12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center^

Apr 14 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center^

Apr 16 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC^

Apr 18 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena^

Apr 23 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena^

Apr 25 - San Antonio, TX - Front Bank Center^

Apr 26 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena^

Apr 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center^

May 05 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^

May 07 - Portland, OR - Moda Center^

May 09 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center^

May 10 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center^

May 13 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum^

May 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center^

May 17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena^

* With special guests THREE DAYS GRACE and opener SEVENDUST

^ With special guests DAUGHTRY and opener NOTHING MORE

Emerging out of Chicago at the turn of the century with an insidious, infectious, and inimitable vision without comparison, DISTURBED have quietly dominated hard rock on their own terms. They make the kind of music that pushes you to hold on tighter, fight harder, and persevere forever. It's why they've claimed a place at the forefront of 21st century rock with record-breaking success, sales of over 17 million-plus units, nearly 8 billion streams, and sold out shows around the globe. The band have six RIAA album certifications, and singles from all eight albums have reached the top ten of the Mainstream Rock chart.

The two-time Grammy Award-nominated quartet have notched five consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 for "Believe", "Ten Thousand Fists", "Indestructible" and "Asylum", occupying rarified air alongside METALLICA — the only other hard rock group to accomplish this feat. Since their influential five-times-platinum debut "The Sickness" in 2000, they have built a bulletproof catalog highlighted by a procession of smashes, including the platinum "Stupify", "Inside The Fire" and "Land of Confusion", two-times-platinum "Stricken", six-times-platinum "Down With The Sickness" and seven-times-platinum "The Sound Of Silence", to name a few. The latter notably received a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Rock Performance" as the band earned "Best Rock Artist" at the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards. Still, DISTURBED never stop, and their most recent 2022 album "Divisive" featured their 17th No. 1 at Rock Radio "Hey You", "Unstoppable" and more.