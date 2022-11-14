  • facebook
DISTURBED's New Song 'Bad Man' Was 'Heavily Influenced' By 'Situation In Ukraine'

November 14, 2022

In a new interview with Reno's rock station Rock 104.5, DISTURBED drummer Mike Wengren spoke about the lyrical inspiration for the song "Bad Man" from the band's upcoming album "Divisive", which will arrive on November 18 via Reprise. He said: "It's not pointing fingers at [Russian president Vladimir] Putin directly, but it's heavily influenced by the situation that's going on over there in Ukraine. But it could used, though… I mean, there's a list — whether it's a personal list or it's a worldwide list, there's a long list of people that could fit that description right there… That could definitely be 'Bad Woman' too, but 'Bad Man' just fit the syllables of the song, the cadence. [Laughs]"

This past March, DISTURBED frontman David Draiman recorded a video message for World United Live, a campaign set up to help stop the conflict in Ukraine before it spirals out of control, leading to World War III and the potential nuclear annihilation of human life.

In the three-minute message, which can be seen at WorldUnited.Live, Draiman stated in part: "David Draiman of DISTURBED here, and I am a World United Live messenger. You know me over my many years of fronting the band DISTURBED, obviously.

"I want to speak directly to the Russian people now. I will read out to you a report that has been documented and verified. Please listen to us. It's not as your leaders are telling you. Millions of people are suffering.

"Below my video you will see the text that I am relaying to you, including links to credible, verified news sources. You may not be able to reach those links because your government is blocking access. If they are blocked, ask yourselves why. What is it that my government does not want me to see? And why can't I make up my own mind?

"Please listen to us. You are our only hope of trying to stop this insanity."

After reading out a news report on Russia bombing a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people had taken shelter, David said: "We all have to do what we can to shed some light in this incredible darkness and to try and expose the truth on the ground, the harsh reality of war, and do all we can to try and stop it and bring it to an end.

"We all want peace. Hopefully we can see that sometime soon.

"Support World United Live. Support the Ukrainian people. And I still support and love the Russian people as well. I think that it's going to take individuals to rise up and to stand for peace and to make a resounding statement together. We can, if we join our voices together."

"Divisive" was recorded earlier this year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee. The follow-up to 2018's "Evolution" includes the three recently released singles "Hey You", "Unstoppable" and "Divisive".

