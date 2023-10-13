DORO Releases Music Video For New Single 'Children Of The Dawn'

German metal queen Doro Pesch has released a new song called "Children Of The Dawn". The track is taken from Doro's upcoming studio album, "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", due on October 27 via Nuclear Blast.

Doro states: "'Children Of The Dawn' is an epic anthem, powerful and stirring! It's one of my absolute favorite tracks on the new album and that's why it's the opener."

The music video for "Children Of The Dawn" was directed by Mirko Witzki (CALIBAN, ANY GIVEN DAY, EMIL BULLS) and can be seen below.

The 20-song "Conqueress – Forever Strong And Proud" LP is described in a press release as "the result of intensive hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to studios in Miami, New York and Hamburg, amongst others. The album presents Doro at the height of her creative powers."

This past June, Doro released "Time For Justice", the first single from "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", along with a "Mad Max"-style video. The clip was filmed with director Mirko Witzki.

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" will arrive one day before Doro's 40th-anniversary concert at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany.

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" track listing:

CD 1

01. Children Of The Dawn

02. Fire In The Sky

03. Living After Midnight

04. All For You

05. Lean Mean Rock Machine

06. I Will Prevail

07. Bond Unending

08. Time For Justice

09. Fels In Der Brandung

10. Love Breaks Chains

11. Drive Me Wild

12. Rise

13. Best In Me

14. Heavenly Creatures

15. Total Eclipse Of The Heart

CD 2

16. Warlocks And Witches (Intro) (Bonus Track)

17. Horns Up High (Bonus Track)

18. True Metal Maniacs (Bonus Track)

19. Heart In Pain (Bonus Track)

20. The Four Horsemen (Bonus Track)

In a recent interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, Doro stated about the musical direction of "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud": "It's pretty heavy. It's pretty hard. The first five songs are totally heavy. Then there's a midtempo anthem coming on. But I think it's pretty heavy. The song 'I Will Prevail' is the heaviest, I think. And the opener I love so much. It's called 'Children Of The Dawn'. And then there's some duets on it."

Speaking in general about the fact that she has been able to record and share the stage with so many of her musical idols, Doro said: "I was so lucky in my life [that] I could play and perform and record with the best people, people I love. It's unbelievable."

"[Rob Halford] was a big influence," she added about the JUDAS PRIEST singer who appears on "Living After Midnight" and "Total Eclipse Of The Heart". "I loved Ronnie James Dio, David Coverdale, Rob Halford, Biff [Byford], Lemmy… And I was a big KISS fan. And I could work with everybody. Oh my God. It's awesome."

In April, Doro told Brazil's A Rádio Rock that fans can expect "many anthems" and "many diehard metal songs" on her upcoming LP. "Many soulful songs. And a great, great guest. A great collaboration on one of the songs. And I think this will be probably my second 'All We Are' that people always wanna hear it and sing it. And there's one song for the animals, because I love animals. It's called 'Heavenly Creatures'. And I wanna do something with this song. So that's dedicated to all these heavenly creatures."

She continued: "I grew up with dogs and horses and parrots, and I miss that in my life. That's the only thing I miss. I have no regrets whatsoever, but I would have loved pets. But it's impossible when you're on tour. So I do something else. And I just adopted two horses. But they're not close to where I live. They're actually in a different country; they're in Austria. But they're someplace where people take care of animals. It's so nice. It's a paradise — for people and for animals."

Doro's last album, 2018's "Forever Warriors, Forever United" featured 19 regular tracks and six bonus songs.

In September 2022, Doro released a very unique single — a soulful adaptation of her classic metal anthem "Raise Your Fist In The Air". The track was made possible by the new ZDF (national German TV channel) music show "Music Impossible".

In celebration of 35 years of the "Triumph And Agony" album from her former band WARLOCK, Doro released "Triumph And Agony Live" in various formats, including CD, vinyl, cassette, DVD, Blu-ray, and a huge box set, in September 2021 through her own label, Rare Diamonds Productions. The "Triumph And Agony" artwork centered on Geoffrey Gillespie's famous original drawing of the "Warlock" embracing the blonde rock star.