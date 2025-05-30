DOUG ALDRICH Recalls Meeting RANDY RHOADS: 'It Blew Me Away' That 'He Remembered My Name'

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, former WHITESNAKE/DIO and current THE DEAD DAISES guitarist Doug Aldrich reflected on an encounter he had with one of his early guitar heroes more than four decades ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " I had the opportunity to meet [legendary Ozzy Osbourne guitarist] Randy Rhoads when I was a kid, when I was 18. I first came to L.A. and a guy that I made friends with — I met him at the Troubadour — he called me on my phone. I just had a little apartment, like a little studio, and my phone did get cut off after I was here about three months. But before it got cut off, this guy called me and he said, 'Hey, Randy's gonna be playing a couple songs down at the Whisky [A Go Go] tonight. Do you wanna go see that?' I'm, like, 'Randy? Randy who?' And he's, like, 'Randy Rhoads.' I go, 'You mean the English guy from Ozzy's band?' He goes, 'He's not from England. He's from Burbank.' I go, 'Randy Rhoads, the guitar player, the blonde guy, who plays the Les Paul and the cool kind of weird flying V...' He used to take lessons from Randy. He goes, 'I used to take lessons with him.' I'm, like, 'Oh my God.' So we go meet Randy. And about a week later, my buddy calls me back and he goes, 'Hey, Randy's playing again. He's in town again. He's gonna play again with Kevin DuBrow. Do you wanna come see him?' I go, 'Hell yeah.' And I walked in the Whisky. And I had met him and I told him how much I was blown away by him on the previous thing, but when I walked in a week later, he goes, 'Hey, Doug. How're you doing, man?' I was just, like, 'Whoa, whoa, Randy. Wow.' It blew me away. I mean, I was just a kid, and he remembered my name. And I was just out of my mind with that."

Rhoads and two others were killed on March 19, 1982 when the small plane they were flying in at Flying Baron Estates in Leesburg, Florida struck Ozzy's tour bus, then crashed into a mansion. Rhoads was 25 years old.

Back in March 2020, Aldrich paid tribute to Rhoads on the 38th anniversary of the legendary OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist's passing. Aldrich took to his Instagram at the time to share a Ross Halfin photo of Rhoads, Osbourne and Rudy Sarzo onstage at the July 1981 Day On The Green concert in Oakland, California and he included the following message: "It was 38 years ago that we lost Randy..... I was so fortunate to have seen him play live in Philadelphia. After I moved to LA, I actually got to meet him. I met a kid called Eddie who called me and asked me if I wanted to go see DEBROW [sic] at the Whisky... He said Randy was gonna jam a couple songs.... I'm like who? Randy Rhoads? The English guy from BLIZZARD OF OZ? He goes no, he's not English... he's from Burbank... I'm like what??!!!! He goes yea, I used to get guitar lessons from him... I was in shock!!! Haha...

"So yea, we went and somehow got in and then walked to the backstage door... Eddie knocked.. the guard said you kids can't come in here... Right then, Randy goes 'hey Eddie!' Eddie's looks up the stairs and says hi Randy... Randy goes... Hey let those guys up..... i walked up those stairs in one step and shook his hand:) He was so cool.. a real star...he played a Dean V that night. I guess he borrowed it? Anyone know?

"Anyone know Eddie? We lost touch after my phone got disconnected....

"Still can't believe it this all happened. Grateful:)

"P.S. the next weekend after I met Randy, Eddie called and said hey Randy's gonna jam at the Whisky again and asked if I wanted to meet up? What do you think I said?"

In a 2017 interview with Listen Iowa, Doug confirmed that Randy was an influence on him as a young man learning to play guitar. "Of course he was," he said. "There was only one Randy, so you can't copy him. But I loved him. I loved the fierce attack when he played, and the way he played with so much passion and energy. His riffs were so angular and classic, even Baroque-ish. Even his soloing was so cool. He was a different kind of person I could relate to. I'd look at Eddie Van Halen and think that he's so cool. But I couldn't play like that. Somehow I could relate to Randy easier. I love how he played."

Aldrich played with DIO for a short period between 2002 and 2006. He was also a member of WHITESNAKE from 2002 to 2014 before leaving to spend more time with his family. The guitarist played on two WHITESNAKE studio albums, 2008's "Good To Be Bad" and 2011's "Forevermore", and appeared on several live releases, including 2013's "Made In Japan" and "Made In Britain/The World Records".

Aldrich left WHITESNAKE 10 years ago, saying in a statement that he "had several recording and live commitments," so he "needed a more flexible schedule to conclude these before going full force as normal." He added: "Unfortunately, my schedule was not workable."