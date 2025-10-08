DRY KILL LOGIC Commences Writing New Album 'Your Sins Will Find You', Announces Spring 2026 Tour Dates

After an explosive 2025 that saw the band's first live performances in nearly two decades, DRY KILL LOGIC — the hard-hitting, genre-defying act known for its unique fusion of nu-metal, hardcore, and metalcore — has officially begun work on a new full-length album. The record will mark the group's first LP since 2006's "Of Vengeance & Violence".

In addition, DRY KILL LOGIC has announced the "Decades Of Distance Tour" 2026, a headline run that will return them to markets and venues they have not performed in for over 20 years.

Formed in 1994 under the name HINGE, DRY KILL LOGIC quickly carved out a place in the heavy music scene. Their 2001 debut, "The Darker Side Of Nonsense", remains a touchstone of the alternative metal era, with songs like "Nightmare" and "Rot" still resonating with fans worldwide. Subsequent releases — including "The Dead And Dreaming" (2004) and "Of Vengeance & Violence" (2006) — saw the band evolve their sound, sharing stages with heavyweights like SLAYER, FEAR FACTORY, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, DISTURBED and MASTODON while solidifying their reputation as a ferocious live act.

After a hiatus beginning in 2007, the band re-emerged with new singles "Vices" (2019) and "Don't See Ghosts" (2020),reigniting fan anticipation. In 2025, DRY KILL LOGIC made a thunderous return with appearances at Welcome To Rockville, Inkcarceration, Aftershock, Rock Fest and a pair of sold-out headline shows. Their latest single, "Now You Belong With The Dead", bridges their classic heaviness with new atmospheric intensity.

"This year has been an unbelievable dream, and we're so grateful for the opportunities we've been given," says vocalist Cliff Rigano. "Now the time has come to write new music."

DRY KILL LOGIC has officially began writing its fourth full-length album, titled "Your Sins Will Find You". Drawing inspiration from recent collaborations with producer Greg Thomas (END, MISERY SIGNALS, SHAI HULUD) and fueled by their return to the stage, the record promises to both honor their roots and push their sound forward. Fans can expect a dynamic blend of ferocity and melody — building on tracks like "Vices", "Don't See Ghosts" and "Now You Belong With The Dead", while staying true to the raw aggression of classics like "200 Years", "Boneyard" and "Nightmare".

In support of the upcoming album, DRY KILL LOGIC will hit the road in 2026 for the "Decades Of Distance Tour", returning to long-absent markets. Select shows will feature support from New Jersey metal heavyweights DIZASTERPIECE.

"The excitement and anticipation are overwhelming," says DRY KILL LOGIC guitarist Jason Bozzi. "To finally return to these cities after all these years is something we never thought would happen. We're incredibly excited to see everyone."

2026 "Decades Of Distance Tour" dates:

March 27 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

March 28 - Dallas, TX - Puzzles Deep Ellum

April 18 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground*

April 19 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power *

May 08 - Lakewood, OH - Mercury Music Lounge *

May 09 - West Chicago, IL - WC Social Club *

* With DIZASTERPIECE