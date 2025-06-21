Dutch Progressive Metallers TEXTURES Release New Single 'Closer To The Unknown'

Kscope has announced the signing of Dutch progressive metal titans TEXTURES.

The band's new single, "Closer To The Unknown", and the accompanying visualizer offer a glimpse into TEXTURES' bold, cinematic sound, as they prepare for their debut full-length release on Kscope.

"It's an honor for TEXTURES to join the Kscope roster and be part of a long list of artists who inspired us and our genre," the band stated. "To us the label represents a certain kind of class...a certain brand representing authentic and eclectic music. We hope we can add our own TEXTURES flavor to Kscope."

Speaking about the new single, the band shared: "'Closer To The Unknown' is one of the most direct and hard-hitting tracks we've ever written — and also one of the most straightforward songs on our versatile album that we're currently working on. It is showcasing one of the iconic new elements on this record: the prominent synths and sound design that really added to our new TEXTURES sound."

With landmark albums such as "Drawing Circles" (2006),"Silhouettes" (2008) and "Phenotype" (2016),TEXTURES built a devoted global fanbase and received critical praise for their technical brilliance and emotional intensity.

Known for their complex compositions, polyrhythmic precision, and melodic depth, TEXTURES have long been hailed as pioneers of modern progressive metal. Since their acclaimed 2003 debut "Polars", the band has consistently pushed genre boundaries, blending elements of metalcore, djent, and ambient soundscapes into a style uniquely their own.

TEXTURES' debut Kscope album is currently in the works, with news on the way soon.

Photo credit: Jeroen Aarts Photography