MOB RULES Announces 'Stories From The Verdant Vale' Album

German heavy metal veterans MOB RULES will release their new album, "Stories From The Verdant Vale", on August 21 via ROAR, a division of Reigning Phoenix Music. To mark the announcement, the band has unveiled the first single, "Master Of The Black Crow", a high-energy track that pulls no punches.

Driven by a striking, Celtic-inspired guitar hook, the song stands out for its uncompromising compactness. In its direct approach and razor-sharp structure, the track recalls the raw energy of BLACK SABBATH's classic "Paranoid": not a single ounce of excess, no detours: the song gets straight to the point and unleashes its full impact in the shortest possible time.

With "Stories From The Verdant Vale", MOB RULES returns to the narrative world introduced with the band's previous album "Rise Of The Ruler" (2025),which was widely praised and marked a major milestone in the band's career. The material originates from songs written during the final stages of those sessions, now presented as a special standalone release.

MOB RULES vocalist Klaus Dirks explains: "During the final stages of completing the album, we discussed possible bonus material for the earbook edition with the label. We were reluctant to use demo versions or similar material. This motivated us to write a few new songs. We were well aware of what we were getting ourselves into, but we also wanted to challenge ourselves a little."

The songs reveal a slightly more direct and compact approach compared to "Rise Of The Ruler", while staying true to the band's signature blend of melodic power metal, atmosphere and storytelling. Expanding the original concept from a different perspective, the material forms a natural extension of "Rise Of The Ruler", while each track also stands strong on its own.

Originally conceived in part as exclusive material, "Stories From The Verdant Vale" now receives a proper release on vinyl and digital platforms. The record was mixed by Markus Teske, with artwork created by Stan W. Decker.

Track listing:

Side A:

01. Savage Land Reprise

02. Master Of The Black Crow

03. Masquerade Ball

04. Above The Maelstrom

05. Balance Of Power

Side B (Bonus Tracks)

06. Celebration Day (2014 Version, feat. Bernhard Weiß)

07. Insurgeria (2014 Version, feat. Udo Dirkschneider)

08. Coast To Coast (2014 Version, feat. Chity Somapala)

09. End Of All Days (2014 Version, feat. Amanda Somerville)

10. Broken

Formed in Northern Germany in the early 1990s, MOB RULES has established itself as a constant force in melodic power metal. Known for its concept-driven albums, strong melodies and atmospheric depth, the band has built a loyal international following over the decades.

With ten studio albums to date, including the critically acclaimed "Rise Of The Ruler", MOB RULES has continuously refined its sound while staying true to its roots. Their blend of classic heavy metal influences and modern production has secured them a lasting place within the genre.

MOB RULES is:

Klaus Dirks - Vocals

Sven Lüdke - Guitar

Florian Dyszbalis - Guitar

Markus Brinkmann - Bass

Jan Christian Halfbrodt - Keys

Sebastian Schmidt – Drums

Photo credit: Karsten Koch