EINHERJER Releases Music Video For New Single 'Dei Så Ser' From Upcoming 'Lifeblood' Album

Norwegian metallers EINHERJER have shared the second single, "Dei Så Ser", from their upcoming tenth studio album, "Lifeblood", that due on June 19. The song is a powerful ballad in Norwegian that reflects a Norse way of thinking, where life and death are part of the same cycle. Nothing truly disappears — it continues in the land, in the sea, and in us.

At its core, the song is about inheritance and connection. We are not separate from those who came before us — we are extensions of them. What we are today grows directly from what lies beneath us. There is also a sense that the past is not silent. It burns beneath the surface, alive in memory, instinct, and place. The dead are not gone — they remain present, aware, and even joyful.

EINHERJER founder and songwriter Frode Glesnes explains: "The song is about the connection between the living and those who came before us, and how that connection is carried by the land itself. The burial mounds are not just remnants of the past — they are watchful presences. Standing on the mound, facing the strait, the narrator feels that boundary between worlds. The water becomes more than a landscape — it is a passage between past and present, life and death. The voices of those who once lived and sailed these shores are still there, not as echoes, but as something alive."

"Lifeblood" will be EINHERJER's tenth studio album and for the members of EINHERJER it represents a reflection around belonging, heritage and roots — both as individuals and as a band. After over thirty years of making music, the four-piece look back toward what shaped them and the forces that have followed through all these years.

EINHERJER was forged in 1993, on the western shores of Norway — where the North Sea meets the land, and where the Viking kings once ruled the passage that gave Norway its name. From this inheritance, EINHERJER rose. Not as followers of a movement, but as part of its own creation.

In the early years of Norwegian extreme metal in the 1990s, EINHERJER stood among those who gave voice to a distinctly Norse expression within metal. Their early recordings did not imitate tradition — they helped establish it. What later became known as Viking metal was not conceived as a genre, but as a natural extension of identity, history, and place and EINHERJER became one of its defining forces.

From their home in Haugesund, along the ancient sea road of Karmsundet, EINHERJER continues to draw from the same source that shaped their beginnings: the land, the sea, and the cultural memory carried forward through generations. EINHERJER stands firmly against the misuse and distortion of Norse heritage. Their banner carries no political allegiance, no extremist ideology. Their mission is cultural and artistic: to explore, interpret, and share the depth, complexity, and power of their heritage as part of the greater human story.

Through classic albums such as "Dragons Of The North", "Odin Owns Ye All" and "Blot", and later works including "Av Oss, For Oss" and "North Star", both nominated for a Spellemannprisen (Norway's Grammy equivalent),the band has continually evolved without losing its core. Their sound remains unmistakable — resolute, atmospheric, and grounded in the weight of heritage, yet never bound by the past. Their music does not seek to recreate a lost age. It stands as proof that its spirit endures. The same horizon that called the seafarers westward still lies open. The same impulse to create, to endure, and to leave a mark remains unchanged.

EINHERJER is:

Frode Glesnes - Vocals, guitar, bass

Gerhard Storesund - Drums, keys

Ole Sønstabø - Lead guitar

Tom Enge - Guitar, clean vocals

Photo: Thomas Mortveit