RAUNCHY Releases Lyric Video For New Single 'Frameworker'

Danish metal band RAUNCHY has released the official lyric video for its latest single, Frameworker". The track is taken from RAUNCHY's long-awaited new album "Prisoner", due later this year via Mighty Music. The group first studio LP in 12 years was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios.

Combining crushing mechanized grooves, razor-sharp riffing and haunting electronic textures, "Frameworker" further expands RAUNCHY's unmistakable "death pop" identity into darker and more thought-provoking territory.

"'Frameworker' is about the unseen architecture of perception, tracing how language and ideology evolve from rudimentary expression into instruments that will both shape and constrain human understanding", the band comments about the new song. "What begins as raw sound becomes a coded script, programming the lens through which reality is interpreted. This song questions the constructs that draw the lines of thought, building invisible walls that define the world while quietly imprisoning the mind".

Hailing from Thisted, Denmark, RAUNCHY has long been a defining force in the Danish metal scene and a standout name across Europe. Since the mid-1990s, the band has carved out a distinctive identity by fusing melodic death metal with industrial textures and electronic elements — a forward-thinking approach that helped shape their self-styled "death pop" sound. With a catalog marked by constant evolution and a strong presence on European stages, RAUNCHY remains one of Denmark’s most enduring and influential metal exports.

RAUNCHY 2026 lineup is:

Jesper Andreas Tilsted - Guitars, Keyboards (1992-present)

Lars Christensen - Guitars (1992-present)

Jesper Kvist - Bass (1992-present)

Morten Toft Hansen - Drums (1992-present)

Jeppe Christensen - Keyboards, Vocals (2001-present)

Mike Semensky - Vocals (2013-present)

Mighty Music released the first two RAUNCHY albums, "Velvet Noise" (2001) and "Confusion Bay" (2003).

Formed in 1992, RAUNCHY has released six albums, including the band's latest, 2014's "Vices.Virtues.Visions". The follow-up to 2010's "A Discord Electric" was RAUNCHY's first album to feature vocalist Mike Semesky, who replaced Kasper Thomsen.

Photo credit: Martin Paldan / Lars Christensen