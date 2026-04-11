EINHERJER To Release 'Lifeblood' Album In June; 'Bloodborn' Single Now Available

Norwegian metallers EINHERJER have shared a new song, "Bloodborn". The single is taken from the band's upcoming album "Lifeblood", which will be released worldwide on June 19 via By Norse Music.

The "Bloodborn" title refers to something inherited, carried in the blood itself, it is both a warning and a celebration of the untamed side of humanity.

EINHERJER founder and songwriter Frode Glesnes explains: "In the lyrics I wanted to explore that hidden fire beneath the skin — the beast that sleeps inside every man, waiting for the moment when storms rise and control slips away. There are strong images from nature in the song — the sea, wolves, the serpent —- symbols of forces that cannot truly be tamed. In many ways it echoes the old Norse idea that humans are never completely separate from the wild powers of nature."

"Lifeblood" will be EINHERJER's tenth studio album and for the members of EINHERJER it represents a reflection around belonging, heritage and roots — both as individuals and as a band. After over thirty years of making music, the four-piece look back toward what shaped them and the forces that have followed through all these years.

EINHERJER was forged in 1993, on the western shores of Norway — where the North Sea meets the land, and where the Viking kings once ruled the passage that gave Norway its name. From this inheritance, EINHERJER rose. Not as followers of a movement, but as part of its own creation.

In the early years of Norwegian extreme metal in the 1990s, EINHERJER stood among those who gave voice to a distinctly Norse expression within metal. Their early recordings did not imitate tradition — they helped establish it. What later became known as Viking metal was not conceived as a genre, but as a natural extension of identity, history, and place and EINHERJER became one of its defining forces.

From their home in Haugesund, along the ancient sea road of Karmsundet, EINHERJER continues to draw from the same source that shaped their beginnings: the land, the sea, and the cultural memory carried forward through generations. EINHERJER stands firmly against the misuse and distortion of Norse heritage. Their banner carries no political allegiance, no extremist ideology. Their mission is cultural and artistic: to explore, interpret, and share the depth, complexity, and power of their heritage as part of the greater human story.

Through classic albums such as "Dragons Of The North", "Odin Owns Ye All" and "Blot", and later works including "Av Oss, For Oss" and "North Star", both nominated for a Spellemannprisen (Norway's Grammy equivalent),the band has continually evolved without losing its core. Their sound remains unmistakable — resolute, atmospheric, and grounded in the weight of heritage, yet never bound by the past. Their music does not seek to recreate a lost age. It stands as proof that its spirit endures. The same horizon that called the seafarers westward still lies open. The same impulse to create, to endure, and to leave a mark remains unchanged.

EINHERJER is:

Frode Glesnes - Vocals, guitar, bass

Gerhard Storesund – Drums, keys

Ole Sønstabø - Lead guitar

Tom Enge - Guitar, clean vocals

Photo: Thomas Mortveit