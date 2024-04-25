Ex-BON JOVI Guitarist RICHIE SAMBORA Returns With New Solo Single 'I Pray'

Richie Sambora, legendary guitarist, singer, songwriter, producer, Grammy Award winner, and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee, has shared "I Pray", the first of four brand-new tracks to be released weekly through May on all digital platforms.

Produced with Sambora's longtime collaborator, Grammy Award-winning producer Bob Rock (BON JOVI, METALLICA),"I Pray" will be followed next month by "Livin' Alone" (May 3),"Songs That Wrote My Life" (May 10) and "Believe (In Miracles)" (May 17).

Sambora said: "I'm at that point in my life where I am truly happy and a big part of that joy comes from writing songs and making music. There's a tremendous freedom with these songs because I don't have to think about charting No. 1 or what's happening on the radio but I still put the same craftsmanship, care and love into it as I did with 'Slippery When Wet' or 'New Jersey' and I hope they bring a similar happiness to those that choose to listen and push play on streaming services."

Sambora can currently be seen in "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story", a four-part, all-access docuseries chronicling the life and times of one of the most iconic and recognizable bands in the world, premiering tomorrow in its entirety exclusively via Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ around the world. A four-decade rock 'n' roll odyssey, the series follows the group's extraordinary history through 40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never-before-seen photos that chronicle their remarkable journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet.

Sambora — who recently joined the one and only Dolly Parton on the title track to her critically acclaimed, chart-topping new album "Rockstar" — will celebrate his new music and multi-platinum body of work on an eagerly awaited live tour, with complete details to be announced soon.

Sambora is a true rock 'n' roll icon, best known for his award-winning, multi-platinum-certified work as lead guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer in BON JOVI. Sambora, with bon jovi, released 12 studio albums, five compilations, and two live albums, with total sales now in excess of more than 130 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time. Among his credits as co-writer and performer are such worldwide No. 1 albums as the RIAA diamond-certified "Slippery When Wet" (currently boasting U.S. sales over 12 million) and the seven-times-platinum-certified "New Jersey", along with four Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits — including "You Give Love A Bad Name", "I'll Be There For You", "Bad Medicine" and "Livin' On A Prayer", the latter of which recently surpassed 1.5 billion worldwide streams via Spotify alone — as well as the Grammy Award-winning "Who Says You Can't Go Home", which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs, making history as the first-ever rock band to have reached the top spot on both the rock and country chart.

In addition, Sambora has released a series of acclaimed solo albums boasting total sales now in excess of two million worldwide. A seasoned collaborator, Sambora has joined forces with artists spanning Bo Diddley and LL Cool J to Leann Rimes and Cher, for whom he co-produced 1987's RIAA platinum-certified "Cher". In 2021, Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi were both honored at the Ivor Novello Awards in London with the Special International Award for their decades of songwriting excellence. Last year saw Sambora unveiled as "Jacket Potato" on the U.K.'s hit singing competition series "The Masked Singer", eliminated in the semi-finals of the series' fourth season having regaled British audiences with versions of Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas", Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah", THE PRETENDERS' "Brass In Pocket", SANTANA Feat. Rob Thomas's "Smooth", FLEETWOOD MAC's "Go Your Own Way" and more.