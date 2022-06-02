Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Drummer STEVEN ADLER Still Loves Playing Music: 'I Practice All Day Every Day'

In a new interview with "It's Showtime With Rikki Lee", former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Steven Adler was asked if playing music is still fun for him. He responded: "I practice all day every day. If I'm practicing, it's 'cause I enjoy it so much; I get such a high off of it. And playing live, it's even a bigger high, especially when people are singing along to the songs."

As for which songs are his favorite to play live with his solo band, Adler said: "Of course the GN'R songs, but I really enjoy and love seeing the crowd get into the songs from my [2012] album ADLER 'Back From The Dead'. We do two or three ADLER 'Back From The Dead' songs in our set, and people don't even realize it's something different; they think it's the same music I've been playing."

Adler is joined in his current solo band by Ariel Kamin, the singer of Argentinian GN'R tribute band SON OF A GUN, as well as guitarists Michael Thomas and Alistair James. Bassist Tanya O Callaghan recently left Steven's band to join WHITESNAKE.

Kamin replaced Constantine Maroulis of "American Idol" and "Rock Of Ages" fame, who was the vocalist for ADLER'S APPETITE for a dozen or so dates in May 2018, including an Australian tour.

Although he wasn't included in the lineup that launched the "Not In This Lifetime" trek in 2016, Adler rejoined GUNS N' ROSES at several shows on the tour, including three stops on the U.S. leg and one gig in Buenos Aires, Argentina, playing drums on "Out Ta Get Me" and "My Michelle".

In February 2017, Adler revealed that he was originally supposed to appear at more than just a handful of shows on the GUNS N' ROSES reunion trek. He claimed that he expected to play all the "Appetite For Destruction" material during the entire tour, only to be told he was out after he hurt his back during rehearsals.

Speculation was rampant that Adler would participate in at least a portion of the reunion tour ever since GUNS made it official in January 2016. The regular GUNS drummer for several years has been Frank Ferrer, who is also part of the current lineup.