Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Executive Produces 'Theory Of Mind' Movie, Shares Trailer

Brazilian guitarist Kiko Loureiro, who is best known for his work with MEGADETH and ANGRA, has shared a trailer for the upcoming film "Theory Of Mind", which he executive produced. Kiko is also responsible for the movie's soundtrack.

Movie synopsis: Seven influencers from around the world (rivals and ideological opposites) are invited to participate in a global social experiment for the launch of the most advanced A.I.-powered smartphone ever created. But when a critical bug is activated, the experiment spirals out of control, turning technology into a deadly psychological test.

Due in 2026, "Theory Of Mind" was created and directed by Leo Liberti. The movie stars Kane Hodder, who portrayed Jason Voorhees in four "Friday The 13th" films, and "Devil's Rejects" star Bill Moseley.

In addition to the "Friday The 13th" series, Hodder portrayed Victor Crowley in the "Hatchet" series. Moseley is best known for playing Chop Top in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2", in addition to his work in Rob Zombie's films.

"Theory Of Mind" was the title of Loureiro's 2024 solo album.

When the "Theory Of Mind" LP was first released, Kiko commented: "When I set out to write this album, 'Theory Of Mind', it felt more like an exploration than a project. Music, for me, has always been about uncovering the hidden layers of thought and emotion, and this album took me into new territories — ones where psychology and technology intersect with the core of what makes us human. But this wasn't just a conceptual or intellectual exercise for me. I had personal experiences that led me to create this music, experiences that reshaped how I see the world and how we understand each other.

"The concept of 'theory of mind' isn't new. It's a psychological term, first developed to describe the unique human ability to recognize and interpret the mental states of others. We use it every day, often unconsciously, to navigate the social world, to empathize, to predict what others might feel or think. It becomes even more profound when applied to those who experience life differently for whom 'theory of mind' may not come naturally. In them, the gaps in understanding can be bridges to deeper ways of seeing the world. This album seeks to capture that complexity — the struggle, the beauty, and the unknown that comes with interpreting the minds of others. I've seen this first-hand, both in my own life and through people close to me. Watching someone struggle to connect with others on an intuitive level or seeing how people are often misunderstood because they process the world differently — it all started to shape my thinking. How do we understand those whose minds work in ways we can't immediately grasp? How do they understand us? These questions weighed heavily on me and became a driving force behind this album. I wanted to reflect on those personal experiences musically, creating an emotional landscape where the listener could step inside that journey, even if just for a moment. But there's another layer to this album that extends beyond psychology and into the future of technology.

"We are on the verge of a new era where machines — artificial intelligence — are approaching what scientists refer to as 'theory of mind'. This marks the moment when A.I. not only calculates and processes information but begins to perceive, empathize, and interact as humans do. What intrigued me is how A.I., now convincingly mimic human understanding of mental states, even outperforming humans in 'theory of mind' tests. It's one thing to create music that evokes human emotion, but what does it mean when a machine can understand and resonate with those emotions too? Imagine a world where technology not only responds but feels.

"Each track on the album is a chapter in this story, and I hope listeners feel the evolution. The opening song begins with an intricate awakening motif, almost like the first realization of self-awareness, like when a child first grasps that other people have thoughts, emotions, and experiences separate from their own. The music builds from there, layering with complexity, much like how we learn to navigate the minds of others — tentative at first, and then more certain, with moments of tension and harmony. There's a rhythmic pulse throughout the album. It represents that shared essence we all have the need to connect, to feel understood. I incorporated melodies and counter-melodies, verses and choruses, peaceful and aggressive, dissonant or consonant that mirror the interplay of thoughts in dialogue, where communication is imperfect but still profound. The tension and release echo the internal conflicts we all experience—wondering if we truly understand others or if we're just projecting our own thoughts onto them.

"There's a vulnerability in the tracks' melodies, a fragile but fierce will to connect. In a way, it's a meditation on empathy, on the effort it can take to truly see someone for who they are. The use of A.I. as an inspiration for some of the album's themes might seem abstract. As I wrote and composed, I kept coming back to the question: What happens when machines learn to understand us on an emotional level? When we teach them to interpret our mental states? Does it make them more human, or does it reveal more about what it means to be human ourselves? Should I let A.I. start making all the music, what about me, how can I express myself?

"'Theory Of Mind' isn't just about understanding — it's about the desire to understand. Whether it's a person who feels misunderstood, or a future A.I. learning to perceive our emotions, the album is an invitation to explore that space. To sit with the complexities, to feel the tension, and ultimately, to wonder — where do we go from here?"

One of the most internationally recognized Brazilian guitarists, Kiko has received the highest rankings in countless polls such as "Best Guitarist" and landed the front cover of major guitar magazines such as Young Guitar, Guitar Player and Guitar World. In early 2017, while still a member of MEGADETH, Kiko became the first Brazilian musician to receive a Grammy for playing in a rock/heavy metal band. He is known as a tireless and complete musician who is constantly looking to push his limits and discover something new.