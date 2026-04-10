Ex-MUSHROOMHEAD Vocalist JEFFREY NOTHING Announces First Tour In Eight Years; New Album '202SICK' To Arrive In The Fall

After an eight-year absence from the road, Jeffrey Nothing — co-founding vocalist of MUSHROOMHEAD — is officially returning to the stage with his first full tour in nearly a decade, alongside the announcement of his first solo album since 2011's "The New Psychodalia".

The upcoming tour will kick off July 25, 2026, and run through August 26, 2026, covering the East Coast, Gulf Coast, Midwest, and New England. Support will be split between OCTOBER NOIR (opening week) and DIZASTERPIECE for the remainder of the run.

Jeffrey's new album, "202SICK", marks his first solo release in over a decade and will be made available via WURMgroup, the label founded by legendary producer Ulrich Wild. The LP was produced and composed by Joshua Vargas and mixed/mastered by Wild, blending the experimental DNA of early MUSHROOMHEAD with a heavier, more abstract sonic edge. "202SICK" will be released later this year, likely in the fall. The record will also feature co-vocal appearances from The End (known for collaborations on "A Thousand Years" and "The Outage") and The Hated Stranger, a mysterious masked vocalist. Both guest vocalists are set to appear live on select dates throughout the tour.

Jeffrey Nothing will be joined by an all-new live band:

Jeffrey Nothing - Lead Vocals

Gozer Butler - Bass

Cletus Demetus - Guitar

Mangy James - Lead Guitar

Paul T. Giest - Keys & Samples

Kross Patrick - Drums

Nothing says: "This is the culmination of an eight-year journey. I'm very excited to get back out there and see everyone.

"MUSHROOMHEAD has what I believe to be the best fans in the world and I can't wait to rock their faces again.

"The new record started out as what I believed at the time may be the last record I ever put out on this earth, and has turned into a new chapter that I'm very excited about.

"My songwriting partner and I have been recording non-stop over the last year. It has the experimental nature of the early SHROOM stuff while, at times, being heavier than anything SHROOM ever did. This is a true expression of who I am as an artist.

"I'd like to thank Ulrich Wild and WURMgroup for releasing it for me, as well as Michelle at Satellite Touring for putting the tour together for me.

"See you guys on the road!"

Tour dates:

July 25 - Houston, TX - BFE Rock Club (with DIEHUMANE & OCTOBER NOIR)

July 28 - Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's (Red Room) (with OCTOBER NOIR)

July 29 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall (with OCTOBER NOIR)

July 30 - Destin, FL - Club LA (with OCTOBER NOIR)

August 1 - Winter Park, FL - Conduit (with OCTOBER NOIR)

August 2 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum (with OCTOBER NOIR)

August 5 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero (with DIZASTERPIECE)

August 6 - Richmond, VA - Ember Music Hall (with DIZASTERPIECE)

August 7 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz (with DIZASTERPIECE)

August 8 - Harrisburg, PA - Capital City Music Hall (with DIZASTERPIECE)

August 9 - Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall (with DIZASTERPIECE)

August 12 - West Chicago, IL - WC Social Club (with DIZASTERPIECE)

August 13 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood (with DIZASTERPIECE)

August 14–16 - Kansas City, MO - Crypticon Horror Convention

August 18 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge (with DIZASTERPIECE)

August 19 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon (with DIZASTERPIECE)

August 20 - Cadillac, MI - The Venue Event Center (with DIZASTERPIECE)

August 21 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry (with DIZASTERPIECE)

August 22 - Baltimore, MD - Zen West (with DIZASTERPIECE)

August 23 - Bristol, PA - Broken Goblet Brewing (with DIZASTERPIECE)

August 25 - Providence, RI - Alchemy (with DIZASTERPIECE)

August 26 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow Bar & Grill (with DIZASTERPIECE)

This past February, Nothing (a.k.a. Jeffrey Hatrix) reached a settlement with MUSHROOMHEAD drummer and producer Steve "Skinny" Felton, ending a case in which Hatrix alleged copyright infringement and failure to pay him royalties that he was owed.

In his original lawsuit, which was filed in August 2024, Hatrix, who left MUSHROOMHEAD in 2018, claimed that he had not received royalties for his music "for several years at least", despite the fact that he wrote or helped write 148 songs during his time with the band.

Jeffrey left MUSHROOMHEAD in March 2018, stating at the time: "I am coming to you today with a heavy heart to announce that I am leaving MUSHROOMHEAD. It is a decision that I did not make easily, but one I made for reasons that are best for me as an artist and musician at this juncture in my career." The vocalist went on to thank "the craziest, fucking loyal and amazing fans" for the "once in a lifetime privilege" of performing for them while touring and recording with the group.

A few months later, Hatrix discussed his exit while appearing on the "ADHD" podcast, saying that "my issue was there was only one chief [Steve Felton], and that's not how it started. That really catapulted us all backwards. I feel like we could have done so much more… Things could have all been different and friendly, but I don't believe my former band has that in their vocabulary. I never wanted it like that. It's odd."