Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Undergoes Hip And Femur Surgery

Former SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg has undergone an outpatient procedure to repair the torn labrum of his left hip and shave down a misshapen part of his femur.

The Nashville-based musician broke the news of his operation two weeks after SLIPKNOT announced that he was no longer a member of long-running Iowa-based group.

Earlier today (Sunday, November 19),Jay took to his social media to share a photo in which he is on crutches, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "This Tuesday, after three years of careful planning, I underwent an outpatient procedure to repair the torn labrum of my left hip and shave down a misshapen part of my femur — a condition that never impacted my drumming in any way, but I've wanted to take care of during downtime from my recording and touring schedule.

"Since 2020, my priority has been for my playing to go uninterrupted, until a window in the schedule would allow me to complete an expected recovery of about four months. In May, that schedule started to show that this window would be now.

"After a follow-up MRI in August, I made the decision (alongside those close to me in my personal and professional life) to schedule this surgery immediately following the last performance of 2023, with the ambition and expectation of myself and my doctors to be stage-ready for the next show in April. A commitment I made to myself and to you — although news of this was kept internal. In fact, knowing I wouldn't be able to play for a few months was partially my motivation to create my @mixwave instrument — so I could remain collaborative with my own sound until I could return to my drums.

"Though my commitment to healing remains the same, I'll be disappointed to not see all of you in Vegas as planned," he continued, referencing SLIPKNOT's upcoming appearance at the 2024 edition of the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas.

"Perhaps some of you are facing your own challenges — we all do. No matter how down-and-out you might feel, there are reasons to be hopeful, and to keep an actively positive mindset. Have your own back. Surround yourself with positive people. Focus on what gives your life meaning and purpose.

"I spent today in a part of NYC that first inspired me to pursue a creative life. It was affirming to revisit a place that brings back memories of discovering metal, punk, and hardcore.

"I believe I've always shot from the hip (lol) with you. No reason to change that now. I look forward to sharing my journey with you, and keeping you up-to-date in my adventure back to 100%. Thanks to my awesome team of doctors, I'm already on the path back to what I love doing the most!

"The path forward through this recovery will be a challenge, but it's one I'm up for."

On November 5, SLIPKNOT released a statement via social media in which it said it had "decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay."

Six days later, Weinberg, who replaced Joey Jordison, SLIPKNOT's original drummer, in 2013, shared on Instagram that he "was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call", "the news of which, most of you learned shortly after."

"This is not the ending to the journey I'd dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through – not by a long shot," he wrote. "But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that's provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren't yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I'm thankful in ways I'll never be able to fully express."

Jay played his final show with SLIPKNOT on November 3 at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico.

When SLIPKNOT announced Weinberg's departure, the band thanked Jay "for his dedication and passion over the past ten years." The group added: "No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, SLIPKNOT is intent on evolving. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

The now-33-year-old Jay discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father, Max Weinberg, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

".5: The Gray Chapter" went on to score a trio of Grammy nominations, including two for "Best Metal Performance" and a nomination for "Best Rock Album".

Weinberg also played on 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" and 2022's "The End, So Far", both of which topped Billboard's rock albums chart.

Prior to joining SLIPKNOT, Weinberg was a member of AGAINST ME!, having played with the Florida-based act from November 2010 until December 2012.

Weinberg joined AGAINST ME! shortly after he was ousted from MADBALL and following the departure of AGAINST ME!'s previous sticksman, George Rebelo.

In May 2013, Weinberg filled in for KVELERTAK drummer Kjetil Gjermundrod during the band's North American tour because Gjermundrod had to bow out of the run after experiencing significant pain in his arm.

