EXODUS And FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Announce Fall 2023 U.S. Tour With DARKEST HOUR And UNDEATH

EXODUS And FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Announce Fall 2023 U.S. Tour With DARKEST HOUR And UNDEATHJuly 25, 2023
EXODUS and FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY will join forces for a U.S. tour in November and December. Support on the trek will come from DARKEST HOUR and UNDEATH.
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, July 27 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMFFAAEXO23" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. local time.
Tour dates:
Nov. 15 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
Nov. 16 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
Nov. 17 - Destin, FL @ Club LA
Nov. 19 - New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
Nov. 20 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
Nov. 21 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
Nov. 22 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Sunshine Theater
Nov. 24 - Anaheim, CA @ The House of Blues
Nov. 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ The House of Blues
Nov. 26 - Tuscon, AZ @ Encore
Nov. 28 - Grand Junction, CO @ The Mesa Theater
Nov. 29 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
Nov. 30 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
Dec. 01 - Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
Dec. 02 - Juliet, IL @ The Forge
Dec. 03 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Pieres Entertainment Center
Dec. 04 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Dec. 05 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
Dec. 07 - Sayreville, NJ @ The Starland Ballroom
Dec. 08 - Hartford, CT @ The Webster
Dec. 09 - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s Concert Hall
Dec. 10 - New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground
EXODUS's latest album, "Persona Non Grata", arrived in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast.
"Persona Non Grata" was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap. For the third time in the band's history, they returned to Swedish artist Pär Olofsson to create the album artwork.
"Persona Non Grata" was the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Steve "Zetro" Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY released its sixth album, "Oh What The Future Holds", in January 2022 via Nuclear Blast.
