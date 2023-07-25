  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

EXODUS And FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Announce Fall 2023 U.S. Tour With DARKEST HOUR And UNDEATH

July 25, 2023

EXODUS and FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY will join forces for a U.S. tour in November and December. Support on the trek will come from DARKEST HOUR and UNDEATH.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, July 27 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMFFAAEXO23" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Nov. 15 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
Nov. 16 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
Nov. 17 - Destin, FL @ Club LA
Nov. 19 - New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
Nov. 20 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
Nov. 21 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
Nov. 22 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Sunshine Theater
Nov. 24 - Anaheim, CA @ The House of Blues
Nov. 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ The House of Blues
Nov. 26 - Tuscon, AZ @ Encore
Nov. 28 - Grand Junction, CO @ The Mesa Theater
Nov. 29 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
Nov. 30 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
Dec. 01 - Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
Dec. 02 - Juliet, IL @ The Forge
Dec. 03 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Pieres Entertainment Center
Dec. 04 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Dec. 05 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
Dec. 07 - Sayreville, NJ @ The Starland Ballroom
Dec. 08 - Hartford, CT @ The Webster
Dec. 09 - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s Concert Hall
Dec. 10 - New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground

EXODUS's latest album, "Persona Non Grata", arrived in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast.

"Persona Non Grata" was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap. For the third time in the band's history, they returned to Swedish artist Pär Olofsson to create the album artwork.

"Persona Non Grata" was the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Steve "Zetro" Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY released its sixth album, "Oh What The Future Holds", in January 2022 via Nuclear Blast.

Find more on Exodus
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).