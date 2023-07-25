EXODUS And FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Announce Fall 2023 U.S. Tour With DARKEST HOUR And UNDEATH

EXODUS and FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY will join forces for a U.S. tour in November and December. Support on the trek will come from DARKEST HOUR and UNDEATH.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, July 27 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMFFAAEXO23" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Nov. 15 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

Nov. 16 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Nov. 17 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

Nov. 19 - New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

Nov. 20 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

Nov. 21 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

Nov. 22 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Sunshine Theater

Nov. 24 - Anaheim, CA @ The House of Blues

Nov. 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ The House of Blues

Nov. 26 - Tuscon, AZ @ Encore

Nov. 28 - Grand Junction, CO @ The Mesa Theater

Nov. 29 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

Nov. 30 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

Dec. 01 - Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

Dec. 02 - Juliet, IL @ The Forge

Dec. 03 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Pieres Entertainment Center

Dec. 04 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 05 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Dec. 07 - Sayreville, NJ @ The Starland Ballroom

Dec. 08 - Hartford, CT @ The Webster

Dec. 09 - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s Concert Hall

Dec. 10 - New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground

EXODUS's latest album, "Persona Non Grata", arrived in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast.

"Persona Non Grata" was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap. For the third time in the band's history, they returned to Swedish artist Pär Olofsson to create the album artwork.

"Persona Non Grata" was the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Steve "Zetro" Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY released its sixth album, "Oh What The Future Holds", in January 2022 via Nuclear Blast.