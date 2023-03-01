  • facebook
EXTREME Announces 'Six' Album, Shares 'Rise' Single

March 1, 2023

Multi-platinum hard rock heroes EXTREMEGary Cherone (vocals),Nuno Bettencourt (guitar),Pat Badger (bass) and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) — have today (March 1) unveiled the video for "Rise", which marks the first single from their upcoming album "Six", due out June 9 via earMUSIC. Watch the band's undeniable firepower and chemistry in the video, directed by Nuno and filmed in Los Angeles, streaming below.

"Musically, it's aggressive," says Gary about album opener "Rise". "Lyrically, it's a cautionary tale on the rise and fall of fame. You get seduced into it. Once you're on top, they'll rip you apart and tear you down. That's the nature of the beast."

"When Eddie Van Halen passed, it really hit me," shares Nuno. "I'm not going to be the one who will take the throne, but I felt some responsibility to keep guitar playing alive. So, you hear a lot of fire on the record."

With the force of a wrecking ball, EXTREME swing between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry on the 12-track "Six", which also features such tracks as "Other Side Of The Rainbow", "#Rebel" and "X Out". For the recording of the Nuno-produced "Six", the members buckled down at his home studio in Los Angeles. Once again, they channeled the electrifying eclecticism that defined their seminal output with a 21st century twist.

This dynamic affirms the iconic Boston quartet as one of rock's most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups whose songs course through the very fabric of popular culture. They're the rare band whose music has appeared in an actual cult series a la "Bill & Ted" as well as the Netflix juggernaut "Stranger Things". They've sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in London, and regularly average over five million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, their dynamic approach hits harder than ever on their 2023 full-length offering "Six".

"With EXTREME, there's always a lot of passion and a little piss and vinegar," says Gary. "We're not in competition with anybody else, but we strive to outdo ourselves. There are some moments on this album where we did. We've managed to stay together after all these years. We feel like we have something to prove when we get on stage or in the studio. Because of that, I believe some of these songs are among the best we've written."

"Whatever you think an EXTREME album is after two or even three songs, it's not," states Nuno. "That goes for every record we've ever done. True EXTREME fans know to 'expect the unexpected.' I feel like we need a good old school rock album. 'Six' is definitely modern, but you can put on headphones and go on a journey from top-to-bottom. It's like 'EXTREME 2.0'."

Formed in 1985, the Boston group's quiet grind resulted in the release of the self-titled EXTREME in 1989. Among many highlights, "Play With Me" not only graced the soundtrack of "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure", but also the season four opener of "Stranger Things", Meanwhile, EXTREME "II: Pornograffitti" bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and eventually picked up a double-platinum certification. Of course, it notably spawned "Hole Hearted" (No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100) and the generational smash "More Than Words". The latter soared to #1 on the Hot 100 and remains one of the most popular rock songs of all-time with over half-a-billion streams and 633 million YouTube views and counting. It appeared in the blockbuster comedy "Forgetting Sarah Marshall", while Jimmy Fallon and Jack Black covered it (and reimagined the iconic video) on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". In its wake, the gold-certified "III Sides To Every Story" saw them return to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. Following "Waiting For The Punchline" (1995) and "Saudades De Rock" (2008),the musicians enraptured the masses on tour. Along the way, everyone from Tom Morello of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and Brian May of QUEEN to John Mayer publicly sung their praises. Plus, they played to a sold-out crowd at Fenway Park opening for AEROSMITH. On top of that, Gary was lead singer for VAN HALEN ("Van Halen III") and has recorded and performed with Joe Perry, while Nuno has recorded and performed with Steven Tyler and Rihanna.

Photo credit: Jesse Lirola

