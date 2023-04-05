EYE AM Feat. TYPE O NEGATIVE And CROWBAR Members: Debut Single 'Dreams Always Die With The Sun' Coming Soon

EYE AM, the new band featuring former TYPE O NEGATIVE members Kenny Hickey (guitar/vocals) and Johnny Kelly (drums),along with Kirk Windstein (guitar, vocals; CROWBAR, DOWN, KINGDOM OF SORROW) and Todd Strange (CROWBAR, DOWN),will release its debut single, "Dreams Always Die With The Sun", later this year via Corpse Paint Records. A music video for the track was recently filmed by Mike Holderbeast and will make its online debut soon.

In a new interview with Moshpit Passion, Windstein stated about how EYE AM came together (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're friends, and I'm a huge TYPE O fan. A friend of ours, Andrew Spaulding, has an independent label called Corpse Paint Records, and he kind of brought it all together, like, 'Hey, guys, I really wanna get you all in a room together and see what happens.'

"We have one song," he continued. "But it came out great. We've got a video that'll be coming out soon. We had a lot of fun. So I'm sure we'll do some more writing together. It was fun."

"Dreams Always Die With The Sun" was recorded in February in Gainesville, Florida. The recording sessions were overseen by bassist Roger Lima of LESS THAN JAKE at his studio called The Moathouse.

In addition to their work with TYPE O NEGATIVE, Hickey and Kelly had previously collaborated in a band called SEVENTH VOID, which released one full-length album, "Heaven Is Gone", in 2009, and SILVERTOMB, which issued "Edge Of Existence" in 2019.

In a 2018 interview with Rock And Roll Fables, Hickey stated about his chemistry with Kelly: "I've been working with Johnny long before TYPE O. I met Johnny probably in 1986. TYPE O formed in 1989, so we were already in a thrash band together. Basically, we grew up and learned everything the wrong way together and had to work it out over the course of the years. [Laughs] For me, it's completely natural with him. We got better at it. Dude, you do something for 35 years, I hope you're getting better at it."

Original CROWBAR bassist Strange returned to the band in 2016 for the touring cycle in support of the band's "The Serpent Only Lies" album.

Strange, who originally left CROWBAR back in 1999, stuck around for two years before departing once again to focus on his family life.

CROWBAR frontman Windstein, who also plays in the New Orleans supergroup DOWN, released two albums with HATEBREED's Jamey Jasta under the KINGDOM OF SORROW banner. Kirk's debut solo album, "Dream In Motion", arrived in 2020.