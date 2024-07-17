FEVER 333 Releases New Single 'Higher Power'

Following the release of the powerful new song and music video for "New West Order" in June, Grammy-nominated rock band FEVER 333 is following it up with "Higher Power" — a rally cry to the contributions of black, brown and Asian people to the nation and call for reparations. The song's chorus reinforces the message of empowerment and unity, encouraging listeners to embrace and share this inherent strength. Its music video invites you to a FEVER Function, hosted in a church in South Central, Los Angeles, led by Jason Aalon Butler.

"There are no diamonds to be produced without pressure," says Butler on the new song. "No lessons to learn without trials. 'Higher Power' revolves around these ideas and reveres the beauty in the adversity induced magic performed by marginalized communities. To exist in a world that challenges your very existence every day to some degree is one of the most magical acts I have ever witnessed. Here is my 2:43 soundtrack offering to that act."

FEVER 333 recently announced headline dates across the United States and Europe. Taking place in the fall and kicking off October 17 in Los Angeles, the tour will hit all major cities across the country, wrapping up on November 8 in Brooklyn, New York.

November 14 will kick off their run of shows taking place in Europe, hitting cities in U.K., Germany, France, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland and more.

FEVER 333 has proven consistently that it is one of the most captivating acts in modern music today. Now, in 2024, FEVER 333 is set to embark on its most exciting chapter yet with a plethora of new music on the way.

FEVER 333's current lineup includes drummer Thomas Pridgen (THE MARS VOLTA, THUNDERCAT, TRASH TALK),bassist April Kae and guitarist Brandon Davis joining frontman Jason Aalon Butler to accentuate the band's visceral live performances.

"New West Order" and "Higher Power" have been made available via 333 Wreckords Crew and Century Media Records.

Photo by: Solo Nichol