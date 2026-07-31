FILTER Frontman RICHARD PATRICK's A PLACE TO KILL Project Releases 'What Feels Right' Music Video

A PLACE TO KILL, the new side project from platinum-selling FILTER mastermind and film/TV composer Richard Patrick, in collaboration with Jim Louvau, vocalist of THERE IS NO US and a renowned photographer and acclaimed music video director, has released the official music video for the song "What Feels Right". The clip was directed by Tony Aguilar and can be seen below.

A PLACE TO KILL's debut seven-song EP, "APTK", produced by Patrick in his Los Angeles studio, ranks among the most intense industrial releases in years, anchored by the explosive lead single "Jet Engine" and a dynamic music video that thrives on tension, chaos and visual unpredictability. Patrick and Louvau share vocal duties across tracks that break free from the standard structures of FILTER and there is no us, crafting a new sound that is fierce, untamed, and future-focused.

"When I started this band, the music was meant as a tribute to the raw hostility of humanity. It was heavy, confrontational, and honest," recalled Patrick. "When it came time to find the right voice, I thought back to working with Jim Louvau on the FILTER track 'Murica'. His voice was absolutely explosive — a pure noise machine with power and presence that I couldn't ignore. That's when I knew I had to ask him to front A PLACE TO KILL."

Louvau added: "I originally saw FILTER live when I was in high school during the 'Short Bus' era, and I immediately became a fan of Richard's voice. He had such a gnarly scream, but every word was crystal clear."

The duo first crossed paths in 2008, when Louvau interviewed Patrick before a FILTER show. Patrick later caught Louvau's blistering performance at THERE IS NO US's second-ever show at The Roxy years later. "We would always talk about starting a project together whenever we spoke or saw each other," Louvau said.

Louvau eventually provided backing vocals on FILTER's "Murica" in 2020, and now the pair fully unleashes their shared vision on a record that isn't about the past — it's about the future.

Each track blends crushing electronics, trap-influenced rhythms, and raw dual vocals that alternate between searing aggression and controlled menace. This is music designed to hit hard, provoke, and challenge expectations — eschewing conventional song structures in favor of a jagged, forward-looking soundscape forged in aggression and engineered for the future.

"The creation of these songs was such an organic process because we had so much inspiration simply from existing in a world filled with uncertainty," Louvau explained.

"This world has turned into a nightmarish hellscape," declared Patrick. "We figured if it's going to burn this bright and this loud, it deserves a soundtrack to match. That's why Jim and I created A PLACE TO KILL — music for the chaos we're living in."

A PLACE TO KILL released its debut track, "The Killing Field", in early 2023 as the B-side of FILTER's "For The Beaten" limited-edition vinyl single.

"APTK" EP track listing:

01. The Killing Field

02. Drown In A Sea Of Sorrow

03. Jet Engine

04. Anger

05. What Feels Right

06. Kill All Intruders

07. Something Inside Of Me