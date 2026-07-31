Learn How To Play TONY IOMMI's New Solo Single, 'World Alone', Via Gibson App

Gibson, the name behind generations of iconic sound, is celebrating the global release of "World Alone", the brand-new single from legendary guitarist Tony Iommi, with an exclusive premiere inside the Gibson App. Available now in sync with the track's worldwide release via BMG, the lesson experience invites players to learn Tony Iommi's "World Alone" through exclusive in-app arrangements, with multiple difficulty levels that make the song accessible for players at every stage of their guitar journey. Download the Gibson App on iOS and Android to plug in, turn it up, and start playing today.

The Gibson App release of "World Alone" offers players an inside path into one of rock's most iconic guitar voices, bringing the riffs and feel of Tony Iommi's signature style to guitarists around the world. Designed for players across a range of skill levels, the lesson features specially created arrangements that allow fans to explore the song's unmistakable riffs, dark tones, and driving heavy rock energy at their own pace.

Learn Tony Iommi's new song "World Alone" exclusively now in the Gibson App here.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential guitarists in modern music, Tony Iommi helped define the sound and vocabulary of heavy metal as the founding guitarist and primary composer of BLACK SABBATH.

With "World Alone", Iommi returns with a thunderous new track powered by flying guitar riffs, searing solos, a driving rhythm section, and the commanding vocals of acclaimed Norwegian singer Jorn Lande.

"World Alone" is the first single from Iommi's forthcoming album, "From The Dark", due for release on October 23, 2026 via BMG. Marking Tony Iommi's first solo album in 21 years, the record features Iommi alongside Jorn Lande, bassist Becky Baldwin and drummer Karl Brazil, and was co-produced by Iommi and longtime creative partner Mike Exeter.

Tony Iommi says of the album, "It's an album we've really enjoyed making. We're not trying to prove anything; it's a great album, it rocks!"

The Gibson App release of "World Alone" offers players an inside path to one of rock's most iconic guitar voices, bringing Tony Iommi's signature style directly to guitarists around the world.

Available in multiple difficulty levels, the lesson gives newer players a clear entry point while allowing more advanced guitarists to dig deeper into the song's riffs, phrasing, and musical details. The arrangements were created specifically for the Gibson App to help players build confidence, technique and musicality while connecting with the new single in real time.

The premiere underscores Gibson App's mission to connect players with the songs, artists, and techniques that shape guitar culture. Through interactive lessons, song-based experiences, structured practice paths, and close-up technique guidance, the app helps guitarists keep playing, learning, and progressing.

The "World Alone" lesson joins the app's growing library of song-based lessons and artist-inspired content, offering clear progressions designed to help players sound better faster. Blending classic teaching methods with modern technology, Gibson App delivers guided lessons, real-time feedback and curated song content, making it feel like a personal guitar teacher wherever you are. Whether picking up a guitar for the first time or refining advanced techniques, players can build the tools and confidence to keep improving.

As a special offer, customers who purchase any Gibson, Epiphone or Kramer guitar, or a MESA/Boogie amplifier on Gibson.com or at the Gibson Garage Nashville will receive three months of Gibson App Premium at no cost. The Gibson App works with any guitar and is designed for every skill level.

For more information about "World Alone" and the Gibson App, download the Gibson App on iOS and Android or search "Gibson App" on your device. The Gibson App works with any guitar, for every skill level. Download today to begin your guitar journey.

Tony Iommi photo by Ross Halfin