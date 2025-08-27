Finnish Gothic Metallers CHARON Release First New Single In 15 Years, 'Fall Of Angels'

One of Finland's most notable goth metal bands of the 2000s CHARON is making a long-awaited comeback.

Originally founded in Raahe in 1992, CHARON broke into the forefront of the Finnish metal scene with its 2002 album "Downhearted". During their active years, the band released a total of five studio albums and one compilation record. Known for their intense live energy, CHARON toured extensively alongside genre heavyweights such as SENTENCED and NIGHTWISH. After disbanding in 2011, some of their most well-known songs remain "Little Angel", "Colder" and "In Trust Of No One".

In March 2025 CHARON announced the "Fall Of Angels" reunion tour in Finland, which was sold out within days. To celebrate the reunion, the band releases now a new single, "Fall Of Angels", to accompany the sold-out tour.

CHARON comments: "Discussions about releasing a new CHARON track began internally even before the announcement of the 'Fall Of Angels' tour in early 2025. We wanted to bring fresh music to the table with this lineup — not only as part of the tour setlist, but also to support upcoming shows and reconnect with our audience in a meaningful way.

"The new track is a rich fusion of modern-day CHARON and the melodic, emotional depth that defined our music in the early 2000s — both in its sound and its lyrics. It showcases CHARON at the peak of its identity, embodying the unmistakable qualities that originally defined the band during its acclaimed recording and touring era — bold, uncompromising rock elements, infectious guitar riffs, and the distinctive vocal presence of JP Leppäluoto, whose interpretative style remains unrivaled."

"Fall Of Angels" was finalized by the iconic mix-master duo of Mikko Karmila and Mika Jussila, who have not only worked together on the previous CHARON albums but also perfected the sounds for NIGHTWISH and CHILDREN OF BODOM releases.

CHARON explained: "From the very beginning, it was important for us that the production captured the essence of CHARON's early sound. To achieve that, we brought in Mikko Karmila (mixing) and Mika Jussila (mastering) — both of whom played key roles in shaping our sound in the past. They helped bring this project to a powerful conclusion."