FOGHAT To Begin Recording New Album This Month

Legendary rockers FOGHAT are still receiving high honors and praise from their loyal fans, and there is no sign of them "slowing" down anytime soon!

Hot on the heels of their critically acclaimed 50th-anniversary edition of "Fool For The City" (released September 12 by Rhino),the band behind the timeless anthem "Slow Ride" reached yet another new landmark in their illustrious career with an astonishing 25 million plays of the signature song on Apple Music. They were surprised on stage during their show October 3 at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester, Massachusetts, where they were presented with a stunning commemorative plaque marking the milestone.

A video of the special presentation can be seen below, as can a clip of founding drummer Roger Earl talking about the declaration.

In true FOGHAT fashion, they made sure that credit went where it was due. Plaques are also being sent to the song's original creators: Lonesome Dave Peverett, Rod Price and Nick Jameson, with Peverett's and Price's families receiving theirs in tribute, and one traveling all the way to Jameson's home in Reykjavik, Iceland.

To top off an incredible year, FOGHAT is heading back to where it all began — the U.K. This November, the band will return to their homeland for the first time since the early '70s. Once "blackballed" after leaving SAVOY BROWN, they went on to do very well in the U.S. but playing the U.K. again has always been on their wish list — and now it is happening. They will perform November 15 at the HRH Prog festival in Great Yarmouth and November 16 at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London (both with ASIA featuring John Payne),before closing out at Manchester's Band on the Wall on November 18.

Earl summed it up perfectly: "I love playing with this band. We're still having the time of our lives out here. And I can't wait for our friends and family in the U.K. to finally get to see the band LIVE!"

The platinum-selling fifth album "Fool For The City" by FOGHAT was originally released on September 15, 1975. To celebrate this illustrious anniversary, Rhino released the 50th-anniversary edition on September 12. It's available on the band's online store and Rhino's official website as a double-vinyl or double-CD version, featuring the newly remastered original tracks, as well as an electrifying bonus disc featuring never-before-released live tracks, recorded during two live performances at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago in 1975.

Captured and performed by multi-talented bassist/producer Nick Jameson, the mastermind behind both "Fool For The City" and 1977's legendary "Foghat Live" — these raw, high-energy recordings have been resurrected 50 years later. Mixed and mastered by Jameson himself at a studio in Reykjavik, Iceland, the result is a time capsule of pure rock fury. The CD edition also includes two bonus live tracks and an interview with founding drummer Roger Earl and Jameson, diving into the making of "Slow Ride" and the magic behind the "Fool For The City" sessions. In fact, Jameson not only played on the record but also was their touring bass player with the original members, Lonesome Dave Peverett, Rod Price and Roger Earl, in 1975.

Ink19.com called the album an "audio time capsule fueled by fire and fury," while KNAC.com praised, "The album is a sonic masterpiece of hard rock blues from stem to stern that still stands the test of time five decades later. Each of the seven songs could easily stand on its own as a single, due to their easily remembered hooks and choruses. At times, the lyrics can be cryptically dirty, but also honest and sincere. The live performance sounds like it was recorded yesterday. It is sonically crisp and clear, like you are standing in the room with FOGHAT."

FOGHAT's most recent studio album, "Sonic Mojo", with the current lineup — Roger Earl (founding drummer),Bryan Bassett (lead/slied guitar),Scott Holt (lead vocals/guitar) and Rodney O'Quinn (bass) — dropped in November 2023 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Album chart, holding steady in the Top 10 for an incredible 34 weeks.

And the "Slow Ride" continues! The band heads back into the studio this month to start recording their next studio album — due out in 2026. Their current "Slow Ride 50th Anniversary" tour continues through 2025, with the 2026 "Twang & Bang" run of dates getting ready to roll. Many shows have already been booked into the new year, which includes stops in Hawaii, Finland, Sweden, as well as another round of nationwide U.S. tour dates.

At 79 years young, Earl, born in London, England is the living embodiment of rock and roll stamina, proudly carrying on the words of his late bandmate Lonesome Dave Peverett, "Gonna roll 'til I'm old, Gonna rock 'til I drop!"

Photo credit: Allan Dines