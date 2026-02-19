FOO FIGHTERS Announce New Album 'Your Favorite Toy', Share Title Track

"Your Favorite Toy", the titular first single of FOO FIGHTERS' forthcoming twelfth full-length studio album, has been released.

The first new FOO FIGHTERS music of 2026, "Your Favorite Toy" is nothing short of an insidious earworm. Jagged guitar shards and sinister keyboard stabs bob and weave atop a relentless rhythmic pulse, as Dave Grohl unleashes a newfound sardonic vocal tone on infectious choruses: "Get back. Hear that, boy? Someone threw away your favorite toy for good. For good."

A perfect first taste and representation of the album of the same name, "Your Favorite Toy" sounds like nothing else in the band's monolithic discography, while instantly and unmistakably identifiable as FOO FIGHTERS.

Grohl commented: "'Your Favorite Toy' really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album. We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new."

Preceded by last year's incendiary "Asking For A Friend", "Your Favorite Toy" will be released April 24 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. Recorded at home, the album was co-produced by FOO FIGHTERS and Oliver Roman, engineered by Oliver Roman and mixed by Mark "Spike" Stent, and consists of the following songs:

01. Caught In The Echo

02. Of All People

03. Window

04. Your Favorite Toy

05. If You Only Knew

06. Spit Shine

07. Unconditional

08. Child Actor

09. Amen, Caveman

10. Asking For A Friend

"Your Favorite Toy"'s release heralds FOO FIGHTERS' massive "Take Cover" world tour, which kicks off June 10 at Unity Arena in Oslo, following a pair of U.S. festival headlines at Welcome To Rockville and Bottlerock.

Last October, FOO FIGHTERS confirmed their first stadium tour since the massive 2023-2024 "Everything Or Nothing At All" run that sold out football and baseball fields the world over. Kicking off August 4, 2026 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, the new tour will see FOO FIGHTERS bringing the maximum volume euphoria of the band's recent surprise U.S. club gigs and overseas outdoor / arena spectaculars to a total of 14 North American cities, concluding September 26, 2026 at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium. QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE will be direct support on all dates except September 12 in Fargo.

FOO FIGHTERS played their first concert with new drummer Ilan Rubin on September 13, 2025 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California.

The Grohl-fronted outfit announced the surprise show the day before, revealing that it would play an all-ages gig at the 900-capacity venue, marking the band's first official performance with Rubin, the former NINE INCH NAILS drummer who joined the FOO FIGHTERS earlier in 2025.

At one point, Grohl introduced Rubin from the stage. "Everybody else has said it," Dave said. "I finally get the opportunity to say, 'Ladies and gentlemen, will you please welcome…' The most badass motherfucker, Ilan Rubin, is playing drums in the FOO FIGHTERS right now. It's official. You can stamp the passport."

Prior to the San Luis Obispo concert, FOO FIGHTERS had been off the road since September 2024.

FOO FIGHTERS announced Rubin as their new drummer in July 2025.

Rubin was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with NINE INCH NAILS in 2020.

Rubin stepped into the FOO FIGHTERS as the replacement for Josh Freese, who was fired from the group in May 2025. Freese, meanwhile, who was the NAILS' touring drummer from 2005 to 2008, returned to the band earlier last summer.

Two years after he was recruited to fill the vacancy left by the late Taylor Hawkins, Freese shared a statement on Instagram on May 16, 2025 in which he said the FOO FIGHTERS called him earlier that week to let him know that they had decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." Freese added, "No reason was given."

Rubin played with NINE INCH NAILS from 2008 to 2009, and again from 2013 until his latest exit. Rubin is also a member of Tom DeLonge's band ANGELS & AIRWAVES, and has played with Danny Elfman. He also recorded solo albums under the name THE NEW REGIME.

Hawkins tragically passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50.

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia, shortly before FOO FIGHTERS were due to play a festival in Bogotá. No cause of death was ever announced.

Hawkins had been the FOO FIGHTERS drummer for 25 years, taking over from original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997.

FOO FIGHTERS staged two tribute concerts in honor of Hawkins. The first tribute concert took place September 3, 2022 at London's Wembley Stadium. A Los Angeles concert was held on September 27, 2022 and raised money for Musicares and Music Support charities and served as a farewell party for Hawkins's adopted hometown.

Other notable tributes to come in the months following Hawkins's death included a segment at the 2022 Grammy Awards, a drum circle in Taylor's hometown, and a live performance of the FOO FIGHTERS song "My Hero" by more than 1,000 musicians.

FOO FIGHTERS are Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Miranda