SPREAD EAGLE Announces New Studio Album 'The Brutal Divine', Shares First Single 'Street Noise'

Hard rock veterans SPREAD EAGLE will release a new album, "The Brutal Divine", on June 12, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

To coincide with the announcement, the band has shared the first single and accompanying video, "Street Noise", available below.

SPREAD EAGLE is set to embark on "The Brutal Divine Tour 2026" later this month, with dates across the U.S. and Europe throughout the summer.

SPREAD EAGLE comments: "'Street Noise' is an obvious choice to kick off 'The Brutal Divine'. It sets the aggressive tone of the album and hints at what's to come. On this song, Ray West does a great job channeling the energy of our day-to-day dealings in NYC."

"The Brutal Divine" is SPREAD EAGLE's long-awaited fourth studio album and a fierce new chapter in the band's uncompromising legacy. Known for their raw energy, streetwise attitude, and explosive live performances, they once again prove why they remain a vital force in modern hard rock.

SPREAD EAGLE described the new record as "an emotionally and musically heavy body of songs showcasing a unique command of power, dynamics, and melody. We have harnessed the energy of years of non-stop touring and turned it into a metal/punk thrill ride of an album.

"Lyrically, 'The Brutal Divine' challenges us to question our views and ask if we're truly as free-thinking as we may believe. Once that question is posed, the album progresses towards uplifting messages of hope and community," the band continued.

Fronted by the unmistakable voice of Ray West, SPREAD EAGLE delivers a powerful collection of songs that balance grit and melody, aggression and soul. Guitarist Gianmaria "Jommy" Puledda injects the record with razor-sharp riffs and soaring harmonies, while Rob De Luca (bass, vocals) and Rik De Luca (drums) form a thunderous rhythmic backbone that drives every track with authority and groove.

Produced by Rob De Luca, "The Brutal Divine" captures the band at their most focused and dynamic — blending their classic hard rock roots with a darker, heavier edge. The album channels the intensity and authenticity that first put SPREAD EAGLE on the map, while showcasing a band that continues to evolve without losing its identity.

With a full slate of live dates planned in support of the release, SPREAD EAGLE is ready to bring "The Brutal Divine" to stages around the world — where their music truly comes alive. This is hard rock delivered with conviction, attitude, and fire.

"The Brutal Divine" track listing:

01. Flat Earth Vultures

02. Street Noise

03. Gunflower

04. Jail Rat

05. Forbidden Local Honey

06. Pushed To The Limit

07. Ant Farm

08. Scars In Our Eyes (City Kids)

09. Inside A Shrunken Head

10. Makebeliever

U.S. tour dates:

Mar 20 - Thomasville, PA @ Racehorse Tavern

Mar 21 - Corona, NY @ Juan Bar Metal Night

Mar 27 - New Bedford, MA @ The Vault

Apr 2 - New York, NY @ Arlene's Grocery

Apr 3 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Apr 4 - Bristol, CT @ Bleachers Bar

Apr 9 - Tampa, FL @ The Brass Mug

Apr 12-16 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise - Dominican Republic

Apr 17 - Casselberry, FL @ The Green Parrot

Apr 18 - Ft Myers, FL @ Stet's Bar

Apr 19 - Davie, FL @ Cagney's House of Rock

May 3 - Halethorpe, MD @ Fish Head Cantina

Jun 6 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend

Jun 12 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

Jun 13 - Newark, DE @ Halftime

Jun 19 - Norton, WV @ RimRocks Fest

European tour dates:

Aug 29 - Issenheim, France @ Rockfest

Sep 10 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Huhnerstall

Sep 11 - Lichtenfels, Germany @ Paunchy Cats

Sep 12 - Wroclaw, Poland @ Klub Muzyczny Liverpool

Sep 13 - Reichenbach, Germany @ Bergkeller

Sep 18 - Grebbestad, Sweden @ Rode Orm

Sep 23 - Southampton, England @ The Brook

Sep 24 - St Albans, England @ The Horn

Sep 25 - Isle of Wight, England @ Strings

Sep 26 - London, England @ New Cross Inn

Sep 27 - Derby, England @ The Victoria Inn

Sep 28 - Birmingham, England @ Subside

Sep 30 - Newcastle, England @ Trillians

Oct 1 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ Bannermans

Oct 2 - Buckley, Wales @ The Tivoli

Oct 3 - Harrogate, England @ The Den

Oct 4 - Stockport, England @ The Spinning Top

SPREAD EAGLE is:

Ray West - Lead Vocals

Gianmaria "Jommy" Puledda - Guitars and Vocals

Rob De Luca - Bass and Vocals

Rik De Luca – Drums

Photo credit: Keith Celentano (courtesy of Freeman Promotions / Frontiers Music Srl)