SPREAD EAGLE Announces New Studio Album 'The Brutal Divine', Shares First Single 'Street Noise'March 11, 2026
Hard rock veterans SPREAD EAGLE will release a new album, "The Brutal Divine", on June 12, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.
To coincide with the announcement, the band has shared the first single and accompanying video, "Street Noise", available below.
SPREAD EAGLE is set to embark on "The Brutal Divine Tour 2026" later this month, with dates across the U.S. and Europe throughout the summer.
SPREAD EAGLE comments: "'Street Noise' is an obvious choice to kick off 'The Brutal Divine'. It sets the aggressive tone of the album and hints at what's to come. On this song, Ray West does a great job channeling the energy of our day-to-day dealings in NYC."
"The Brutal Divine" is SPREAD EAGLE's long-awaited fourth studio album and a fierce new chapter in the band's uncompromising legacy. Known for their raw energy, streetwise attitude, and explosive live performances, they once again prove why they remain a vital force in modern hard rock.
SPREAD EAGLE described the new record as "an emotionally and musically heavy body of songs showcasing a unique command of power, dynamics, and melody. We have harnessed the energy of years of non-stop touring and turned it into a metal/punk thrill ride of an album.
"Lyrically, 'The Brutal Divine' challenges us to question our views and ask if we're truly as free-thinking as we may believe. Once that question is posed, the album progresses towards uplifting messages of hope and community," the band continued.
Fronted by the unmistakable voice of Ray West, SPREAD EAGLE delivers a powerful collection of songs that balance grit and melody, aggression and soul. Guitarist Gianmaria "Jommy" Puledda injects the record with razor-sharp riffs and soaring harmonies, while Rob De Luca (bass, vocals) and Rik De Luca (drums) form a thunderous rhythmic backbone that drives every track with authority and groove.
Produced by Rob De Luca, "The Brutal Divine" captures the band at their most focused and dynamic — blending their classic hard rock roots with a darker, heavier edge. The album channels the intensity and authenticity that first put SPREAD EAGLE on the map, while showcasing a band that continues to evolve without losing its identity.
With a full slate of live dates planned in support of the release, SPREAD EAGLE is ready to bring "The Brutal Divine" to stages around the world — where their music truly comes alive. This is hard rock delivered with conviction, attitude, and fire.
"The Brutal Divine" track listing:
01. Flat Earth Vultures
02. Street Noise
03. Gunflower
04. Jail Rat
05. Forbidden Local Honey
06. Pushed To The Limit
07. Ant Farm
08. Scars In Our Eyes (City Kids)
09. Inside A Shrunken Head
10. Makebeliever
U.S. tour dates:
Mar 20 - Thomasville, PA @ Racehorse Tavern
Mar 21 - Corona, NY @ Juan Bar Metal Night
Mar 27 - New Bedford, MA @ The Vault
Apr 2 - New York, NY @ Arlene's Grocery
Apr 3 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
Apr 4 - Bristol, CT @ Bleachers Bar
Apr 9 - Tampa, FL @ The Brass Mug
Apr 12-16 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise - Dominican Republic
Apr 17 - Casselberry, FL @ The Green Parrot
Apr 18 - Ft Myers, FL @ Stet's Bar
Apr 19 - Davie, FL @ Cagney's House of Rock
May 3 - Halethorpe, MD @ Fish Head Cantina
Jun 6 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend
Jun 12 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
Jun 13 - Newark, DE @ Halftime
Jun 19 - Norton, WV @ RimRocks Fest
European tour dates:
Aug 29 - Issenheim, France @ Rockfest
Sep 10 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Huhnerstall
Sep 11 - Lichtenfels, Germany @ Paunchy Cats
Sep 12 - Wroclaw, Poland @ Klub Muzyczny Liverpool
Sep 13 - Reichenbach, Germany @ Bergkeller
Sep 18 - Grebbestad, Sweden @ Rode Orm
Sep 23 - Southampton, England @ The Brook
Sep 24 - St Albans, England @ The Horn
Sep 25 - Isle of Wight, England @ Strings
Sep 26 - London, England @ New Cross Inn
Sep 27 - Derby, England @ The Victoria Inn
Sep 28 - Birmingham, England @ Subside
Sep 30 - Newcastle, England @ Trillians
Oct 1 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ Bannermans
Oct 2 - Buckley, Wales @ The Tivoli
Oct 3 - Harrogate, England @ The Den
Oct 4 - Stockport, England @ The Spinning Top
SPREAD EAGLE is:
Ray West - Lead Vocals
Gianmaria "Jommy" Puledda - Guitars and Vocals
Rob De Luca - Bass and Vocals
Rik De Luca – Drums
Photo credit: Keith Celentano (courtesy of Freeman Promotions / Frontiers Music Srl)