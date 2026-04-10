FOO FIGHTERS Share 'Of All People' Single From Upcoming 'Your Favorite Toy' Album

If you agree with VICE when they say "unhinged Dave Grohl is my favorite version of Dave Grohl," FOO FIGHTERS have delivered your new favorite song: "Of All People". Fresh from its first time being played in the presence of other humans February 22 in Dingle, Ireland, the newly released early HÜSKER DÜ-esque rager is the latest advance offering from FOO FIGHTERS' upcoming twelfth album, "Your Favorite Toy", due out April 24 via Roswell Records/RCA Records.

"Of All People" is available in all its glorious ferocity to stream, download or visualize.

"Your Favorite Toy" was co-produced by FOO FIGHTERS and Oliver Roman, engineered by Oliver Roman and mixed by Mark "Spike" Stent, and consists of the following songs:

01. Caught In The Echo

02. Of All People

03. Window

04. Your Favorite Toy

05. If You Only Knew

06. Spit Shine

07. Unconditional

08. Child Actor

09. Amen, Caveman

10. Asking For A Friend

"Your Favorite Toy"'s release coincides with the launch of FOO FIGHTERS' massive "Take Cover" world tour.

FOO FIGHTERS played their first concert with new drummer Ilan Rubin on September 13, 2025 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California.

The Grohl-fronted outfit announced the surprise show the day before, revealing that it would play an all-ages gig at the 900-capacity venue, marking the band's first official performance with Rubin, the former NINE INCH NAILS drummer who joined the FOO FIGHTERS earlier in 2025.

At one point, Grohl introduced Rubin from the stage. "Everybody else has said it," Dave said. "I finally get the opportunity to say, 'Ladies and gentlemen, will you please welcome…' The most badass motherfucker, Ilan Rubin, is playing drums in the FOO FIGHTERS right now. It's official. You can stamp the passport."

Prior to the San Luis Obispo concert, FOO FIGHTERS had been off the road since September 2024.

FOO FIGHTERS announced Rubin as their new drummer in July 2025.

Rubin was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with NINE INCH NAILS in 2020.

Rubin stepped into the FOO FIGHTERS as the replacement for Josh Freese, who was fired from the group in May 2025. Freese, meanwhile, who was the NAILS' touring drummer from 2005 to 2008, returned to the band earlier last summer.

Two years after he was recruited to fill the vacancy left by the late Taylor Hawkins, Freese shared a statement on Instagram on May 16, 2025 in which he said the FOO FIGHTERS called him earlier that week to let him know that they had decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." Freese added, "No reason was given."

Rubin played with NINE INCH NAILS from 2008 to 2009, and again from 2013 until his latest exit. Rubin is also a member of Tom DeLonge's band ANGELS & AIRWAVES, and has played with Danny Elfman. He also recorded solo albums under the name THE NEW REGIME.

FOO FIGHTERS are Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Miranda