FOREIGNER Launches $1,000 'Golden Anniversary VIP Ticket' Experience That Allows Fans To Sit Onstage During Shows

Fifty years is a golden anniversary, and to celebrate this milestone, FOREIGNER is giving fans the opportunity to experience the band like never before with the launch of its all-new Golden Anniversary VIP Ticket, the most exclusive concert package in the band's history.

Designed for the band's most devoted fans, the Golden Anniversary VIP Ticket offers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes experience that brings ticket holders closer to FOREIGNER than ever before.

The centerpiece of the experience allows guests to sit onstage during three songs, enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime perspective from alongside the band as they perform some of rock's most iconic hits.

The Golden Anniversary VIP Ticket also includes:

* A personal meet-and-greet with the band and a commemorative VIP photo.

* An exclusive collection of 50th-anniversary memorabilia, including:

- A limited-edition 7-inch vinyl featuring previously unreleased recordings

- An autographed FOREIGNER lyrics sheet

- A commemorative sample bottle of the band's own Backstage Bourbon

* Early venue entry and VIP concierge service

* Premium seating for the remainder of the concert

* An exclusive Golden Ticket keychain that unlocks future fan opportunities and special experiences before they become available to the general public

Availability for the Golden Anniversary VIP Ticket, starting at $999, is extremely limited and offered on select tour dates while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.

FOREIGNER's current lineup consists of Luis Carlos Maldonado on lead vocals and guitar, noted DOKKEN bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, lead guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and John Roth on guitar.

In May 2025, FOREIGNER lead singer Kelly Hansen announced during the band's performance on the season finale of NBC singing competition "The Voice", that he would be leaving the group at the end of the legendary rockers' summer 2025 tour. In a moving segment that aired nationally, Hansen introduced then-FOREIGNER guitarist Luis Maldonado as his official successor — a moment that symbolized both an end and a bold new beginning for the powerhouse group.

Before Luis joined FOREIGNER, he was best known as the guitarist for TRAIN and for his work with Lisa Marie Presley.

FOREIGNER replaced original singer Lou Gramm with Hansen in 2005. Guitarist Mick Jones, the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. In February 2024, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.

Known for their explosive live shows and era-defining anthems, FOREIGNER have sold over 80 million albums worldwide, cementing their place as one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Their catalogue includes timeless hits like "Hot Blooded", "Juke Box Hero", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Cold As Ice", "Urgent", "Feels Like The First Time" and the global No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is".

Photo credit: Krishta Abruzzini