PLUSH Announces New Single 'Animalistic' And Album 'Mass Hysteria'

PLUSH will release a new single, "Animalistic", on August 14, 2026 via Pavement Entertainment on all major streaming platforms. The track was written by singer/guitarist Moriah Formica, Blair Daly and Zac Maloy. Produced by Kile O'Dell and Formica, "Animalistic" serves as the first introduction to PLUSH's second full-length album, "Mass Hysteria", set for global release on September 18, 2026.

Driven by heavy riffs and unapologetic energy, "Animalistic" tackles the concept of internal warfare. The single explores the necessity of accepting the rage that lives inside us all and embracing it head-on in the face of turmoil. It sets a cinematic tone for the broader themes of the upcoming album, "Mass Hysteria", which paints a powerful picture of resilience. The album delivers a stark message: you can survive the pain, and still never forget the emptiness deep down within, but, ultimately, that battle is up to you.

"This record is about facing the darkest, most volatile parts of ourselves," says Formica. "With 'Animalistic', we wanted to capture that raw, untamed survival instinct. 'Mass Hysteria' represents the aftermath of the struggle, knowing you survived the chaos but still carrying the scars. It's an open invitation for our fans to join us in fighting through the noise."

PLUSH quickly built a reputation for delivering hard-hitting rock anthems that combine classic intensity with modern sonic precision. "Mass Hysteria" marks their most mature and sonically aggressive work to date with deeply personal, introspective lyrics.

To support the single and album, PLUSH will embark on a nationwide "Mass Hysteria" tour beginning on August 13 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and ending on October 9 in Tracy, California at the Grand Theatre Center for Arts. Fans can expect to hear PLUSH classics along with a rare preview of unreleased music from their upcoming album.

PLUSH bassist Ashley Suppa says: "We're excited to step into the world of 'Mass Hysteria' with our fans and preview our new record live. You only get one first listen. We wanted to turn that moment into a tour, where every night feels like a live listening party and 'Mass Hysteria' comes to life with the people we wrote it for."

Along with concert tickets, the band will also offer a VIP Meet-And-Greet that will include an unplugged performance of another song off "Mass Hysteria".

"One of our favorite parts of touring is getting to meet the people who make it all possible. The VIP experience gives us the chance to connect with our fans and share an exclusive performance of an unreleased song," says PLUSH drummer Faith Powell.

There is also a "Mass Hysteria" bundle available for purchase. The bundle includes an exclusive "Animalistic" t-shirt, with the option of either a signed CD or vinyl.

PLUSH is a rock band dedicated to bringing rock music back to the forefront of the industry. The lineup consists of three young women: singer/guitarist Moriah Formica, bassist Ashley Suppa and drummer Faith Powell.

PLUSH has charted four times on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart with the songs "Hate", "Better Off Alone", "Left Behind" and "Run". The band has toured with renowned bands, such as DISTURBED, KISS, ALICE IN CHAINS, EVANESCENCE, and more, playing across the U.S. and abroad.