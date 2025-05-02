FOREIGNER Releases Spanish-Language Version Of 'Urgent'

Legendary rock band FOREIGNER is honoring its Latin American fans with a reimagined release of one of its most beloved hits — this time en español. The band has debuted a powerful new Spanish-language version of its global rock anthem "Urgent", which fans can listen to below.

"Urgent" is performed by FOREIGNER's own guitarist and vocalist Luis Maldonado, who takes the spotlight on vocals in a deeply personal tribute to Spanish-speaking fans across the Americas. The release comes as FOREIGNER rocks across its 2025 South American tour, which takes the band through Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and more.

"We've been embraced by fans in Latin America for decades," said Maldonado. "Recording these songs in Spanish is our way of saying thank you and sharing the music in a more intimate, personal way."

On tour, fans can expect to hear all of FOREIGNER's iconic anthems, including "Cold As Ice", "Juke Box Hero", "Hot Blooded", "Say You Will" and, of course, "I Want To Know What Love Is".

FOREIGNER's Spanish-language recording marks an exciting new chapter for the band and a celebration of the diverse audiences that have kept its music alive for nearly five decades.

FOREIGNER kicked off its spring 2025 Latin American tour Monday night (April 28) at Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico. Handling lead vocals for most of the set was Maldonado, while original FOREIGNER vocalist Lou Gramm joined in for the last four songs.

In March, FOREIGNER singer Kelly Hansen released a statement regarding his absence from the band's Latin American and Canadian tours. The 63-year-old vocalist, who has fronted the legendary rockers for the past two decades, said that "some residency issues" had forced him to limit appearances outside of the USA this year.

Prior to the Mexico City concert, Gramm most recently joined FOREIGNER's current lineup on stage at the end of the band's March 15 concert at the BayCare Sound in Clearwater, Florida to perform two of the legendary rock group's classic songs, "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded".

Gramm previously said he planned to retire at the end of 2024, but later revealed that he was in talks to make appearances at "select" tour dates with FOREIGNER's current lineup in 2025. Bassist Rick Wills and drummer Dennis Elliott are also expected to appear at some shows, including FOREIGNER's upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Gramm was the voice on FOREIGNER's biggest hits, including "Feels Like The First Time" and "Cold As Ice" from the band's eponymous debut in 1977, and later songs like "Hot Blooded" and "I Want to Know What Love Is".

The 74-year-old Gramm left FOREIGNER for good in 2002 and has battled health issues in recent years, including the removal of a non-cancerous tumor. He told the Democrat & Chronicle in 2018 that he was planning to retire, but still reunited with FOREIGNER for several shows that year.

FOREIGNER replaced Gramm with Hansen in 2005. Guitarist Mick Jones, the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. In February 2024, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.