Former AC/DC Bassist MARK EVANS On Why He Was Fired: 'I Didn't Take It Seriously Enough'

Former AC/DC bassist Mark Evans spoke to ABC News In-depth about the band's recently launched first Australian tour in a decade. Referencing the fact that AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young is the only remaining founding AC/DC member, Mark said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Let's not forget, he's the only person on the face of the earth that's been to every AC/DC gig. He's been there for every one of them. And there's been some really, really tough times for him."

Mark joined AC/DC in 1975 and remained with them through their barroom days, their first international tours, and the majority of the Bon Scott-era albums: "High Voltage", "Dirty Deeds Done Dirty Cheap", "T.N.T.", "Let There Be Rock" and the U.S.-only '74 "Jailbreak" collection-recordings that have since sold in excess of 10 million copies in the U.S. alone. Mark was sacked from the band in 1977. At the time it was reported to be over musical differences.

"The separation was difficult," Evans recalled. "I was the right guy for the band when I started. Looking back, there's only one reason I didn't continue on with the band, is 'cause I didn't take it seriously enough. It all happened so easily that I probably didn't give it its correct weight."

Over the years, Mark has had legal issues with the band over royalties, but his connection to AC/DC has now come full circle.

"What the band has achieved and now what Angus is carrying on, I love it to bits, man," Mark said. "I think it's really special. And now they have the chance to pass it on to young people."

During a January 2021 appearance on the "Let There Be Talk" podcast, Evans denied that he harbored any resentment toward AC/DC or the band's success.

"I like a philosophical attitude," he said. "“Some people could get bent out of shape by something like that, that happened, but I look back and I've just nothing to put but good memories. A lot of love and respect for the band."

In a 2011 interview with Music Radar, Mark spoke about the distance he felt between him, Angus and AC/DC's founding rhythm guitarist Malcolm. He said: "It was difficult. They didn't let people in very easily, and once they felt there was an issue, things could get even more difficult. With Angus and Malcolm, they were put on this earth to form AC/DC. They're committed big time. And if they feel your commitment is anything less than theirs, well, that's a problem."

He continued: "Angus was intense. He was AC/DC 100 percent. His work ethic was unbelievable. When I was with him, he expected everybody to be just like him, which is pretty impossible. Aside from Malcolm, there was no way anybody could be as committed to the band as he was. I was totally into AC/DC and never wanted out of the band for a second."

Regarding the circumstances that led to him being kicked out of AC/DC, Mark said: "I did have some questions about it. At the time, Malcolm said something about them wanting a bass player who could sing, but I think that was a smokescreen. I don't know if there was any one reason. It's just the way it went down. I felt the distance growing between me and Angus and Malcolm. When I was fired, it wasn't so much a surprise as it was a shock.

"There was a lot of tension in the band at the time," he explained. "We'd just been kicked off a BLACK SABBATH tour, and this was right when a trip to the States was cancelled because the record company rejected the 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' album. So it was a hard period.

"Maybe it was the whole atmosphere that led to my being sacked," he added. "The group had a month off, so perhaps Angus and Malcolm thought, 'Okay, time to make some changes.' It was hard for me. I was very dedicated to the band. I loved the music we were playing, and I could feel that real success was right around the corner."

Evans's memoir, "Dirty Deeds: My Life Inside/Outside Of AC/DC", was released in 2011 via Bazillion Points Books. The book was described at the time as "a rare 'been there, done that' perspective of touring with the group" by Library Journal, and "a rich bounty of insight into the struggles and camaraderie that fueled hard rock's most successful group." Evans's stories captured the energy and essence of Malcolm Young, Angus Young, Phil Rudd and the late Bon Scott. Encounters with rock and roll icons like George Harrison, Gene Simmons, Phil Lynott, BLACK SABBATH, Ahmet Ertegun and METALLICA were also included.