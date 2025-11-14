RICK ALLEN Says There Is 'Lots Of New Music' From DEF LEPPARD Coming

In a new interview with the The Sessions Panel, DEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen was asked if there is "any new music" in the works. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Lots of new music for DEF LEPPARD coming. I can't really talk about it that much, but the songs that I've been involved with, the songs that I've helped with recording. There's still quite a lot to do — details, some overdubs, that kind of thing. But the music is strong. We are fans of it, so we figure if we are fans of it, then other people are gonna love it."

This past September, DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott confirmed that the band was working on its thirteenth studio LP. He told Planet Rock's Paul Anthony: "We're working through a new album right now, which won't be out next year, but we may — and probably will — release a new song in time for [the Las] Vegas [residency] and then release another one again for the British tour [in June]. That's the plan that we have right now… So, we're gonna kind of drip feed songs from the album and then it'll [album] come out late '26, early '27 maybe."

DEF LEPPARD's third Las Vegas residency. "Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency" will take place from February 3 through 28, 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. These new shows follow the band's sold-out residency successes in 2019 and 2013.

This past January, DEF LEPPARD released a cover of Ben E. King's 1961 classic "Stand By Me". All proceeds from the song are going to FireAid, which raises money for those impacted by the fires that swept through Los Angeles early this year.

DEF LEPPARD's version of the song is featured in the Netflix film "Bank Of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger", which was released in January. The band can be seen performing the track before the credits.

DEF LEPPARD's "Just Like 73" single, featuring a guest guitar solo from RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, was made available in June 2024.

DEF LEPPARD's 12th studio album, "Diamond Star Halos", came out in 2022. A year later, the band followed it up with "Drastic Symphonies", a collection of reimagining of some of DEF LEPPARD's greatest hits with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road. The album spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Current Classical chart.

Late last year, DEF LEPPARD guitarist Vivian Campbell underwent a bone marrow transplant as part of his treatment plan for Hodgkin's lymphoma, with which he was diagnosed in 2013.

In June, Campbell revealed that he is "completely in remission" from the cancer of the lymphatic system.

Campbell — who before joining DEF LEPPARD in 1992 was well known for his work with DIO and WHITESNAKE — went public with his Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in June 2013.

Vivian underwent three separate spells of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, only for his Hodgkin's lymphoma to return.

Six years ago, Campbell underwent spine surgery.

Vivian and his DEF LEPPARD bandmates were finally inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in March 2019 — 14 years after the British rockers first became eligible.