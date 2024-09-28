Former DIO And WHITESNAKE Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH Undergoes Successful Surgery In Battle With Throat Cancer

Former WHITESNAKE and DIO and current THE DEAD DAISIES guitarist Doug Aldrich has undergone a successful surgery being after diagnosed with a treatable throat cancer.

On Friday (September 27),Doug's wife Daniela "Danni" Aldrich shared an update on her husband's condition, writing on her personal Facebook page: "I just want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who sent prayers, texts, and love for Doug. It truly meant the world to him to feel the outpouring of support. Your messages really lifted his spirits, and it made such a difference knowing how many people care about him.

"All your prayers were heard!" she continued. "The surgery went incredibly well—five long hours of multiple steps—but Doug pushed through like the fighter he is. Even the nurse called him a superhero for his strength and determination right after! He is the strongest person I know.

"It's going to be a long road ahead, but Doug is strong, and he is so loved. We are beyond grateful for all of you standing by his side through this. As soon as he's able, Doug will share more updates himself.

"Thank you again, from the bottom of our hearts!

"Also to everyone who cared about the kids and me. Thank you so much".

As a result of Doug's surgery, he will not be able to take part in THE DEAD DAISIES' upcoming European tour and will be temporarily replaced by Reb Beach (WHITESNAKE, WINGER).

Aldrich played with DIO for a short period between 2002 and 2006. He was also a member of WHITESNAKE from 2002 to 2014 before leaving to spend more time with his family. The guitarist played on two WHITESNAKE studio albums, 2008's "Good To Be Bad" and 2011's "Forevermore", and appeared on several live releases, including 2013's "Made In Japan" and "Made In Britain/The World Records".

Aldrich left WHITESNAKE 10 years ago, saying in a statement that he "had several recording and live commitments," so he "needed a more flexible schedule to conclude these before going full force as normal." He added: "Unfortunately, my schedule was not workable."

Having also played with LION, HOUSE OF LORDS, BAD MOON RISING, HURRICANE and Glenn Hughes, Aldrich joined THE DEAD DAISIES in 2016 and can be heard on that band's last five albums, 2016's "Make Some Noise", 2018's "Burn It Down", 2021's "Holy Ground", 2022's "Radiance" and 2024's "Light 'Em Up".