LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival Cancels Friday Shows, Including SLAYER Reunion, Due To Severe Weather

September 27, 2024

The organizers for the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky have canceled all performances for Friday (September 27) due to severe weather caused by remnants of Hurricane Helene.

Among the bands which were scheduled to perform on Friday at the four-day event were SLAYER, Till Lindemann, ANTHRAX, EVANESCENCE and IN THIS MOMENT.

"Louder Family, we're heartbroken to share this, but the weather just isn't in our favor today. We've been working closely with our meteorologists and local authorities, holding on to the hope that we can open doors, but the continuous wind gusts simply make it impossible for us to proceed safely," reads a statement on the Louder Than Life social media. "We know how disappointing this is — it's gut-wrenching for us too. But your safety, along with the safety of our artists and crew, will always be our number one priority.

"The support and patience you have showed [sic] us today has been nothing short of incredible. We fully intend to rock out with you tomorrow," the Louder Than Life statement added.

Earlier on Friday, the organizers announced a festival delay, saying in a post: "Rest assured, we're keeping a close eye on the situation and will provide updates as soon as we can. Parking, doors, and set times will be adjusted, and we are committed to rockin' with you as soon as it's safe."

A festival spokesperson said that the festival is "built to handle rain, but lightning and wind are what would cause us to need to pause the event. We'll always make the right decision to ensure our fans' safety."

Saturday's lineup for Louder Than Life includes MÖTLEY CRÜE, FALLING IN REVERSE, DISTURBED, CHEVELLE, DROPKICK MURPHYS and MASTODON, with with Sunday, the final day of the festival, featuring KORN, BREAKING BENJAMIN, JUDAS PRIEST and STAIND.

According to a statement on the Louder Than Life web site, "All pass sales are final, no refunds or exchanges."

Unfortunately, today’s show has been cancelled. Stay safe, Loudmouths.

Posted by Louder Than Life on Friday, September 27, 2024

