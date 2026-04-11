Former DRAGONFORCE And SKID ROW Singer ZP THEART Releases New Single 'Electric Beings'

Power metal vocalist ZP Theart, the founding voice of DRAGONFORCE and former frontman of SKID ROW, is back with his high-voltage new single, "Electric Beings". Following the massive success of his recent solo debut "Dark To Light" and his 20th-anniversary reimagining of the DRAGONFORCE anthem "Through The Fire And Flames", Theart continues to push the boundaries of his sound with this latest offering.

Collaborating once again with the acclaimed Swiss producer and multi-instrumentalist Syndrone, "Electric Beings" serves as a sonic bridge between Theart's speed-metal roots and this cinematic, modern cyber-style landscape. The track showcases the "untouchable" vocal authority that has defined his career, featuring soaring high notes and a newfound grit that has only matured with two decades of metal mastery.

"Step by step, we are building something truly special for 2026," says Theart. "Working with Syndrone has opened a door to a sound I've wanted to explore for a long time, it's all really exciting and I'm looking at the future with a whole new perspective".

"Electric Beings" is available now on all major streaming platforms.

DRAGONFORCE's platinum-selling single "Through The Fire And Flames" brought the London-based Grammy-nominated extreme power metal group international acclaim and was featured as the most challenging song on "Guitar Hero III".

In March 2019, the "Through The Fire And Flames" music video reached a new milestone: it surpassed one hundred million views on YouTube — DRAGONFORCE's first music video to do so.

"Through The Fire And Flames" was the leadoff track from 2006's "Inhuman Rampage" album, which was officially certified gold in July 2017 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of half a million copies.

Theart has carved out one of the most distinctive vocal paths in modern metal. He first exploded on to the scene as the founding voice of DRAGONFORCE, shaping the band's trademark blend of turbo-charged guitars and sky-high melodies. Across albums like "Valley Of The Damned", "Sonic Firestorm", "Inhuman Rampage" and "Ultra Beatdown", his vocals became the backbone of a sound that pushed the power metal group into the global spotlight and to RIAA gold and platinum certification. The era-defining anthem "Through The Fire And Flames" became a worldwide phenomenon, appearing in video games "Guitar Hero III", "Fortnite" and even the movie "Minions 4", while their single "Heroes Of Our Time" earned a Grammy nomination, cementing Theart as one of metal's most recognizable frontmen.

After his departure from DRAGONFORCE in 2010, Theart launched I AM I, exploring a more hard-rock-driven sound, and briefly joined NWBHM veterans TANK, adding his intensity to their 2015 album "Valley Of Tears".

In 2016, he surprised many by stepping into American hard rock as the new vocalist for SKID ROW. Initially touring with the band, he became their official frontman in 2017 and spent several years performing internationally, injecting fresh energy into their revered live shows. He also ventured into gaming-inspired metal, lending his voice to Riot Games' virtual band PENTAKILL as the character Karthus on their 2014 album "Smite And Ignite", proving his versatility across mediums. He also recently collaborated with YouTube sensation Stevie T on the viral hit "Isugaku Never Say Goodbye".

From speed-metal pioneer to hard-rock frontman to digital-era metal icon, Theart has spent more than two decades proving he can command any stage and any genre. His return isn't just a comeback, it's the next chapter in a legendary career built on relentless energy and intensity, a visceral force of vocal power and a presence that demands attention, ready to set the world on fire once again.

Theart, who hooked up with SKID ROW in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER),was abruptly fired from SKID ROW in February 2022 and replaced by ex-H.E.A.T. frontman Erik Grönwall.

Fans can stay updated on upcoming tour dates and new music at the official ZP Theart web site.