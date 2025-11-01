Former FIRE FROM THE GODS Frontman AJ CHANNER Launches CHNNR Solo Project

Emerging from the global success of FIRE FROM THE GODS, the band's former frontman AJ Channer has launched a new solo project called CHNNR, which lights the fuse on a bold new era with the explosive debut single "FUKT". This isn't just music — it's a raw, unfiltered rallying cry for anyone facing turmoil, demanding change in a world on edge.

"FUKT" is the first taste of Channer's solo journey under the CHNNR banner, fusing the raw power of rock and metal with the streetwise grit of hip-hop. Known for his unmistakable voice — an instrument of both fury and vulnerability — Channer channels his American, Jamaican, and British roots, weaving those diverse influences into a boundary-defying new sound with collaborator/producer Sahaj Ticotin (RA, NOTHING MORE, STARSET). At its core, the music hits with unrelenting honesty, telling stories of resilience, hardship, and the relentless fight to rise above adversity.

CHNNR's debut is more than just a single — it's a movement born from struggle, survival, and fierce authenticity. Having endured battles with addiction and mental health, CHNNR emerges not just undefeated, but transformed — stronger than ever, with a message that refuses to be silenced. Every lyric is a testament to coming out the other side, offering hope and raw truth for the voiceless and the unheard.

With "FUKT", CHNNR delivers a sonic rebellion fueled by experience and driven by purpose. This is the next evolution in heavy music: unapologetic, real, and fearless. No lies told.

The official video for "FUKT", directed by Dale Restighini (METHOD MAN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, BUSTA RHYMES, MUDVAYNE, NICKI MINAJ),will debut November 11 on CHNNR's brand new VEVO and YouTube channel.