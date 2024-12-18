Former MORGOTH Singer MARC GREWE's LEPER COLONY Signs With TESTIMONY RECORDS

Testimony Records has announced the signing of international death metal band LEPER COLONY.

LEPER COLONY will release its sophomore full-length album in 2025.

LEPER COLONY was founded by former MORGOTH frontman Marc Grewe (ASINHELL, INSIDIOUS DISEASE) and PAGANIZER guitarist Rogga Johansson (RIBSPREADER, REVOLTING et al.).

Johansson comments: "We are stoked to sign to Testimony Records. The new album is a beast and as we are very pleased with it, we can hardly wait for the record to be released next year! Watch this space!"

Testimony Records label manager Thomas Strater comments: "We're thrilled to announce the signing of LEPER COLONY. At the age of 14, I took a black permanent marker to draw the MORGOTH logo on the white sleeve of my baseball jacket — the other side was owned by MORBID ANGEL. Later on it was impossible to not bang my head to the massive riffs of axe-slinger Rogga Johansson. It was great to see these two death metal icons teaming up, but working with them is even better!"

LEPER COLONY is the result of wedding German and Swedish death metal styles with classic American influences. This happened when German vocalist Marc Grewe and Swedish guitarist Rogga Johansson decided to expand their friendship of many years and mutual love for old-school death metal into creating an album together in 2020.

The duo enlisted CONSUMPTION drummer Jon Skäre and lead-guitarist Kjetil Lyngahug (PAGANIZER) to record their self-titled debut album, which was released in 2023. The record was well received by critics and fans alike as it was obviously not just another "super project" but a congregation of die-hard death metal fanatics coming up with a host of fresh ideas.

To introduce the current members of LEPER COLONY to any self-respecting death metal connoisseur would be like carrying coals to Newcastle. Just in case, Grewe has long established his name as the former frontman of MORGOTH and later with INSIDIOUS DISEASE as well as with the band ASINHELL. Guitarist and bass player Rogga Johansson has left a massive mark on Swedish death metal in a host of bands including PAGANIZER, RIBSPREADER and REVOLTING. WOMBBATH guitarist Håkan Stuvemark has taken over lead guitar and he was joined as a new member by British drummer Jon Rudin, who is well-known from MONSTROUS and DEAD SUN, among several other death metal acts.

LEPER COLONY lineup:

Marc Grewe - vocals

Rogga Johansson - guitars, bass

Håkan Stuvemark - lead guitars

Jon Rudin - drums