Former THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Drummer DANIEL WILLIAMS Killed In Plane Crash

Former THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA drummer Daniel Williams and talent agent and Sound Talent Group (STG) owner agent Dave Shapiro were among those killed in a fiery plane crash in San Diego, California in the early morning on Thursday (May 22).

A spokesperson for Sound Talent Group told Billboard in a statement: "We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today's tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time."

Williams filmed himself boarding the Cessna 550 at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey late Wednesday night. The 39-year-old musician also shared pictures of him at the controls of the small aircraft, apparently joking that he was the "co-pilot now".

Earlier today, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA shared several photos of Williams on social media and included the following message: "No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever."

The small Cessna 550 plane reportedly struck more than a dozen homes and vehicles around 3:47 a.m. in a military housing neighborhood, prompting evacuations in the area. Multiple homes were set on fire and jet fuel was splattered along streets in Tierrasanta, close to the plane's intended final destination of Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

No deaths were reported among people on the ground.

Williams, who lived in San Diego, left THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA in 2016 and reportedly became a software engineer.

Back in August 2019, Williams was among those who survived a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. The drummer was at the bar Ned Peppers at the time of the incident, which left nine people dead and at least 26 injured.

The Sound Talent Group roster boasts over 400 artists, including SUM 41, LAMB OF GOD, PIERCE THE VEIL, OPETH, PARKWAY DRIVE, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, IN THIS MOMENT, I PREVAIL, CLUTCH, ICE NINE KILLS and GWAR.

Shapiro previously worked at The Agency Group and United Talent Agency before launching Sound Talent Group with Tim Borror and Matt Andersen. Shapiro also owned the company Velocity Aviation, where he served as a flight instructor.