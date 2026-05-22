RICHIE KOTZEN Surprises Fans With Newly Recorded Song 'Catch A Star'

As creativity doesn't move within the confines of specific timelines, it didn't take Richie Kotzen long to start working on new music. Fresh off a world tour, inspiration struck and he immediately went into the studio, breathing new life into a track he had been sitting on, patiently waiting for the just the right moment to complete. Today Richie Kotzen surprised fans with the digital release of his newly recorded song, "Catch A Star".

"After coming off the road with SMITH/KOTZEN, I fully intended to take a long break from live performance and recharge creatively" says Richie. "While going through old archives, I rediscovered 'Catch A Star' in a semi-completed form and for whatever reason, the direction suddenly became obvious to me in a way it hadn't before. Once that happens as a writer," Kotzen continues, "you must trust your instincts and follow the momentum. That's exactly what happened with this song."

Playing all the instruments on "Catch A Star", Kotzen digs into his Philly musical roots with soaring verses, soulful melodies and choruses, and driving rhythms, as he pushes both his guitar and bass techniques and style in new and innovative directions.

"What I love about 'Catch A Star' is how direct it is," says Kotzen. "The chorus arrives immediately, the arrangement stays intentionally simple, and the focus is really on the melody, lyric, and atmosphere. This is also one of those recordings where I handled every instrument and vocal myself, layering each part individually in the studio. In the past, I probably would have held onto a song like this until I had enough material to complete a full album, but these days I feel more inspired by releasing music in real time rather than waiting indefinitely for a larger project to materialize."

While there are currently no immediate touring plans, Kotzen continues to create and wanted to share "Catch A Star" with the people who have supported and accompanied him throughout his musical journey.

"If it eventually leads to a full-length album, great," states Kotzen, "and if it doesn't, for now, that's fine too."

Kotzen has performed on some of the biggest stages in the world since he first signed a deal with Shrapnel Records in 1988 as a guitar prodigy. He began releasing records both as a solo artist and in multi-platinum bands POISON, MR. BIG and THE WINERY DOGS. Now known also as a prolific songwriter and one half of acclaimed duo SMITH/KOTZEN with IRON MAIDEN's Adrian Smith, Richie's ever-growing back catalogue (including more than 20 solo albums) ensure that his fans around the world are constantly treated to his prodigious talent both recorded and live.