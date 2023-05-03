GARY MOORE: 'The Sanctuary Years' Box Set Due In June

On June 23, BMG will release Gary Moore's "The Sanctuary Years" box set, a remarkable collection of his powerful and emotive studio recordings.

"The Sanctuary Years" contains four incredible albums from Moore's time at the prestigious label. This deluxe package features the albums "A Different Beat", "Back To The Blues", "Scars" and "Power Of The Blues", while all contain new liner notes written by Dave Everley. Furthermore, the boxset includes a 5.1 (edited) mix of "Back To The Blues" and select interviews on Blu-ray, assorted stickers, poster and further memorabilia.

Moore rocked the world of blues and rock with his virtuoso guitar playing and soulful voice. Best known for his evocative solo hits "Parisienne Walkways" and "Still Got The Blues", and his on-and-off membership of THIN LIZZY, Gary's solo career comprises over 20 albums. Throughout the 1980s, Gary moved up the rock hierarchy, but turned his back on what he regarded as the empty flash of metal and reverted to his heart music — the blues — where ironically, he scored his biggest commercial success through his 1990s and 2000s blues albums.

As well as running his own bands, during a successful solo career, Gary mixed with the best that rock and blues could offer, playing live and on record with George Harrison, Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker, Greg Lake, B.B. King, Albert King, Albert Collins and many others. Gary is regarded as one of the most influential Irish musicians of all time. Having been honored by both Gibson and Fender with signature guitars, the Northern Irish star is still seen as one of the best guitar players of all time.

The first album in "The Sanctuary Years" box set, "A Different Beat" was Moore's twelfth solo album, where he explored new areas of blues and rock. Originally released in 1999 the album includes the bonus track "Can't Help Myself (E-Z Rollers Remix)".

Two years later, "Back To The Blues" was released and found Gary reconnecting with the blues after a few years of musical experimentation and gave him a No. 6 album on the U.S. blues chart. "Back To The Blues" now includes three bonus tracks.

Originally released in 2002, "Scars" saw Gary really cutting loose in a fashion that mirrored those bands he had grown up listening to.

"'Scars' was all about getting back to a kind of '60s thing," Moore said in 2003. "It had a very Hendrix-y feel about the whole thing — the BAND OF GYPSYS and the improvisation thing."

Moore had retained PRIMAL SCREAM drummer Darrin Mooney, who had impressed him so much during the "Back To The Blues" sessions and added bassist Cass Lewis (SKUNK ANANSIE) to complete the power trio.

Concluding the box set is 2004's "Power Of The Blues", and no matter how far his musical wanderings took him, Moore always returned to one place: the blues. Bassist and old friend Bob Daisley (RAINBOW, OZZY OSBOURNE) joined Gary and Darrin Mooney on this ten-track album.

"The Sanctuary Years" CD box set track listing:

"A Different Beat"

01. Go On Home

02. Lost In Your Love

03. Worry No More

04. Fire

05. Surrender

06. House Full Of Blues

07. Bring My Baby Back

08. Can't Help Myself

09. Fatboy

10. We Want Love

11. Can't Help Myself (E-Z Rollers Remix)

12. Surrender (Edit) *

* Hidden track

"Back To The Blues"

01. Enough Of The Blues

02. You Upset Me Baby

03. Cold Black Night

04. Stormy Monday

05. Ain't Got You

06. Picture Of The Moon

07. Looking Back

08. The Prophet

09. How Many Lies

10. Drowning In Tears

11. Picture Of The Moon (Single Edit) *

12. Cold Black Night (Live At VH1) *

13. Stormy Monday (Live At VH1) *

* Bonus Material

"Scars"

01. When The Sun Goes Down

02. Rectify

03. Wasn't Born In Chicago

04. Stand Up

05. Just Can't Let You Go

06. My Baby (She's So Good To Me)

07. World Of Confusion

08. Ball And Chain

09. World Keep Turnin' Round

10. Who Knows (What Tomorrow May Bring)?

"Power Of The Blues"

01. Power Of The Blues

02. There's A Hole

03. Tell Me Woman

04. I Can't Quit You Baby

05. That's Why I Play The Blues

06. Evil

07. Getaway Blues

08. Memory Pain

09. Can't Find My Baby

10. Torn Inside

Blu-ray components

"Back To The Blues" 5.1 Mix (Edited Version) + select interviews

Photo courtesy of Provogue/Mascot Label Group