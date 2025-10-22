GEEZER BUTLER On 'Shock' Of Seeing OZZY OSBOURNE At 'Back To The Beginning' Rehearsals: 'I Knew He Was Very Ill, But I Didn't Realize How Ill He Was'

BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler is the guest on the latest episode of Gabbing With Girlfriends, the podcast hosted by his wife and manager Gloria Butler. During the chat, which can be seen below, Geezer was asked a number of viewer-submitted questions, including what his initial reaction was to being approached to play at the "Back To The Beginning" event in July at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The concert marked Ozzy Osbourne's and BLACK SABBATH's final performance before the singer's death a little over two weeks later. Geezer said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I suppose I was just wondering how everybody would do. I knew Ozzy wasn't in the best of health. I knew Bill [Ward, original SABBATH drummer] hadn't been well for a while. Tony [Iommi, SABBATH guitarist] was up for it, and I was up for it as long as everybody else was. And I said 'yeah' straight away, 'I'll do it.' Especially as it was at Villa Park, [the home stadium of] my football team and one of the earliest places I ever went to and I was a little child."

Geezer went on to say that the event was particularly special because he hadn't been in contact with some of his longtime bandmates for nearly a decade. "Because you and Sharon [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager] had fallen out, I didn't see Ozzy at all for about six years after the last gig," Geezer told his wife during the podcast. "Then you and Sharon [were] talking and everything was okay again, and it was great to finally get to talk to Ozzy again. We used to text each other every day. He used to send me some funny things and I'd send him some funny things. It was just great to be back together again after all these years. I mean, he's probably my oldest friend. I've known him for 57 years, so it was great to get back together again."

Reflecting on the rehearsal sessions for "Back To The Beginning", Geezer said: "When we get together, it's almost like we've just seen each other the week before, even though it's been like six or seven years or whatever. Of course, Tony was joking about Bill 'cause he kept saying he looked like [ancestral Hobbit] Gollum. [Laughs] The only shocking bit was when Ozzy came in. I knew Ozzy was very ill, but I didn't realize how ill he was. We were rehearsing, the three of us. We started — me, Tony and Bill — rehearsed for the first two days just to get all the music together, sort out which songs we were gonna do and everything like that. And then on the third day, Ozzy came in and he was helped in by two helpers. And I was just shocked to see him like that. And, of course, being Ozzy, he had to crack a few jokes and things. And they had like an armchair set aside so he could sit down to sing through the songs, 'cause he couldn't stand up. I think we rehearsed about six or seven songs and picked out four or five. We knew we could only do four or five 'cause of the time limit, and we picked out the four or five songs that sounded the best and which we were most comfortable with. And after that, we fell into the old SABBATH again. Ozzy could only do it once, could only rehearse, go through the songs one time and then he'd leave and we'd sort of carry on. We had to get the solos really well together and stuff like that."

Geezer added that he and the other members of SABBATH picked up where they left off years earlier. "Yeah, we always do," he explained. "There's never any sort of egos or resentments for each other. It's just a bit of a laugh fest when Tony picks up on taking the piss out of Bill as usual. Bill loves being taken the piss out of. It was just funny doing the old jokes, just talking about the same old stuff. It's good."

Referencing the fact that Ozzy died only 17 days after "Back To The Beginning", Geezer said: "I'm so glad it happened like that, that we finished on such a great note."

Ozzy and the other SABBATH members performed four songs for more than 40,000 people at Villa Park in the band's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom and 5.8 million more on a livestream. Ozzy also played a five-song solo set while seated in a bat-adorned throne.

The "Back To The Beginning" concert, which was hosted by actor Jason Momoa — whose passion for heavy metal music runs deep — also featured performances by METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAYER, TOOL, PANTERA, GOJIRA, ALICE IN CHAINS, HALESTORM, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX, MASTODON and RIVAL SONS.

Less than three months ago, Geezer penned an article for U.K.'s The Sunday Times in which he reflected on his final appearance with Ozzy. Regarding what it was like to rehearse with Osbourne for "Back To The Beginning", Butler wrote: "I knew he wasn't in good health, but I wasn't prepared to see how frail he was. He was helped into the rehearsal room by two helpers and a nurse and was using a cane — being Ozzy, the cane was black and studded with gold and precious stones. He didn't really say much beyond the usual greetings and when he sang, he sat in a chair. We ran through the songs but we could see it was exhausting him after six or seven songs. We had a bit of a chat, but he was really quiet compared with the Ozzy of old."

Looking back on Ozzy's performance at Villa Park, Geezer wrote in The Sunday Times article: "Nobody knew he'd be gone from us little more than two weeks after the final show. But I am so grateful we got to play one last time together in front of his beloved fans. The love from the fans and all the bands, musicians, singers and solo artists that night was incredible. Everyone had come to pay homage to the Prince. I am so privileged to have spent most of my life with him. Of course there are millions of things I will think of that I should have written, but how can I sum up 57 incredible years of friendship in a few paragraphs? God bless, Oz, it has been one hell of a ride! Love you!"

Ozzy died on July 22 of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate also reportedly said the 76-year-old musician suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

In his tribute to Ozzy on the day of the singer's death, Geezer wrote on social media: "Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun, 4 kids from Aston- who'd have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

Formed in Birmingham in 1968, BLACK SABBATH is widely recognized as one of the most influential heavy metal bands of all time, with a career spanning decades and over 75 million albums sold worldwide, according to the band's web site. Their impact on the genre remains as significant today as it was in the early 1970s, with their music shaping generations of metal musicians.

In 2006, Osbourne and the other members of the original BLACK SABBATH were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Ozzy was also inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist in 2024.

The original lineup of SABBATH came together with Iommi, Osbourne, Butler and Ward. That lineup recorded and toured through 1978, and periodically reformed through the '90s and 2000s for live work.

They regrouped again in late 2011 for a new album and tour, although Ward dropped out after a few months over financial issues. SABBATH used Ozzy's touring drummer Tommy Clufetos since then for live work. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Brad Wilk laid down the drum tracks on SABBATH's reunion album "13", which came out in June 2013.

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and is currently in remission, can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

SABBATH wrote and recorded "13" and toured it all over the world while Iommi was going through treatment for his illness, with the guitarist having to fly back to England every six weeks.