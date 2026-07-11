GENE HOGLAN Explains Why He 'Never Had A Good Taste' In His 'Mouth' About CHUCK SCHULDINER Documentary 'Death By Metal'

In a new interview with the IMPACT Metal Channel, legendary extreme metal drummer Gene Hoglan was asked for his opinion of the 2016 documentary about DEATH frontman Chuck Schuldiner, "Death By Metal", in which Gene was prominently featured. Hoglan, whose iconic drum performances graced the classic DEATH albums "Individual Thought Patterns" (1993) and "Symbolic" (1995),responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There was a [2025 eight-part docuseries] on the American sort of cable network Hulu — it's an American streaming service, Hulu — that's called 'Into The Void[: Life, Death & Heavy Metal]', that I thought did a really good documentary on Chuck that's a decent one.

"I never had a good taste in my mouth about the ['Death By Metal'] Chuck documentary because one of the people who was very prominently displayed in the documentary, and also very — I'll say flat out — unfortunately mistakenly displayed throughout the eras of DEATH, in the mid-2000s and things like that, where that person came to all of us the morning of our filming. We filmed that thing in Toronto, 'cause that's where the company was based that was filming it, playing a show in Toronto, and I was told, 'Hey, throw Chuck under the bus,' essentially. Like, 'Tell all the dirt stories and all the... Just don't hold back.' And I'm, like, 'Why would anybody do that? Why would anybody request that?' Maybe they wanted some controversy in the film, but I tell you, I'm... Controversy and me, I have no desire to get involved in any form of controversy or try to tell some dirt or anything like that, 'cause I have none. So that's why I have my versions of the way I saw things, and I'm always able to find a way to express what I feel. But if it means mudslinging, as it is called, I had no desire to do that. So that's why when I'm doing my interview, those words are just echoing in my head from three hours earlier. 'Yeah, throw Chuck under the bus.' I'm just, like, 'Why would you of all people be telling me that? … I don't trust you, I don't like you, I don't think you should even be involved in this project ever.' And now that it's a few years later, it's being established that people are realizing, 'You're right. That person should have never been involved in this thing.' So, that's the way I see it."

Hoglan added: "I have no desire to try to create some controversy. The music… Is not death metal controversial enough? The music will speak for itself. I don't need to be trying to add to its narrative, either good or bad. It's like I can report the facts as I see them, and so that's what I chose to do in that movie. But if people like the movie, great. I know the people involved in making the movie, they wanted to make a movie about Chuck. Kickass. Good job. It was some of the behind-the-scenes just whisperings in ears that were unappreciated by me. So that's why my whole interview in that, I'm just, like, 'Screw you, dude.' That kind of thing. So there you go."

"Death By Metal" received a DVD release in July 2018 via MVD Visual. It was written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Felipe Belalcazar.

Released last September, "Into The Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal" explored the epic struggles and the cultural impacts made by heavy metal's most compelling artists. The series was created by Jason Eisner and Evan Husney, co-creators of the pro wrestling documentary series "Dark Side Of The Ring", which became Vice TV's most-watched series of all time.

Asked what it was about Chuck's story that he found so compelling, Belalcazar told Decibel: "I identified with him. As a freelancer, you might identify with being close to work and being passionate about what you do. He seemed like someone who was passionate about his work. Another thing I wanted to show in this movie: Chuck was a regular dude. If you go DEATH's Facebook page, the image that many fans have of Chuck and DEATH is often misinformed. Chuck was also an amazing family man — that came up in so many interviews."

Belalcazar added that "Death By Metal" is "an official documentary approved by the family. I did more than 22 interviews; not even all of them can be in the documentary," he said. "I'm told we did the first interview on film with his mom. She told us everything — from the first day he got a guitar to when he passed away. It was one of the hardest interviews I've ever done. We interviewed his nephew, his sister, Chris Reifert [DEATH, AUTOPSY] and two to three members from each lineup, including the CONTROL DENIED records. We also interviewed [producer] Jim Morris."

In October 2021, Eric Greif, former manager of DEATH and president of Perserverance [sic] Holdings LTD, the corporation which managed Chuck Schuldiner's legacy, died. Greif, a longtime diabetic who was in the middle of an extended search for a kidney donor to save his life, also worked as an entertainment lawyer, representing bands like OBITUARY and MASSACRE. He was 59 years old.

On September 19, 2023, Chuck's sister Beth Welty, mother Jane Schuldiner and nephew Christopher Steele filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court Middle District Of Florida Orlando Division against Perserverance Holdings LTD (PHL) and the estate of Eric Greif. The lawsuit was based on the Schuldiner estate's findings that Greif had not upheld the original agreement for Perserverance Holdings LTD, under which Eric, Beth, Jane and Christopher were to each receive 25 percent of the income from Chuck's various intellectual properties, including his back catalog. The lawsuit claimed that "Greif had been taking a disproportionate share of the money flowing into PHL, and reaching out to various labels and merchandisers to have them send revenue from Mr. Schuldiner's interest in DEATH's intellectual property directly to Mr. Greif's personal account, rather than to PHL."

Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

"Born Human: The Life And Music Of Death's Chuck Schuldiner", the fully authorized biography of the legendary DEATH frontman, was released in November 2025 via Decibel Books.

"Born Human", authored by accomplished journalist David E. Gehlke ("The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life In Death Metal 1987-1997", "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary"),features exclusive interviews, contributions, stunning new Ed Repka cover art and previously unreleased, hand-selected photographs from those who knew Chuck best. "Born Human" brings life to the dramatic story of the man who blazed an iconic path in metal music, laying the foundation for generations to come.

Fans can order their copy now at store.decibelmagazine.com.