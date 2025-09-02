GENE HOGLAN Says DEATH's 'Symbolic' Was 'Absolutely Hated' When It Was First Released

In a new interview with "The Garza Podcast", hosted by SUICIDE SILENCE guitarist Chris Garza, legendary extreme metal drummer Gene Hoglan reflected on his work on DEATH's classic 1995 album "Symbolic". "Symbolic" stands out as unique in DEATH's catalog — the moment guitarist/vocalist Chuck Schuldiner married his progressive direction with more song-based material, not to mention it is also one of Schuldiner's sonically richest-sounding recordings, courtesy of producer Jim Morris. Gene said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When we released it — if 'Symbolic' is a classic record now, it was not at all received that way in any way, shape or form. No. It was hated. Hated. Hated. Absolutely hated. One hundred percent hated. The only people who didn't hate it were some of the journalists who reviewed it, but the fans hated it. Everybody hated it, because they were, like, 'What the hell did you do to my favorite band? Where's 'Scream Bloody Gore'? Where's 'Leprosy'? Where's 'Spiritual Healing'? This is musical bullshit, melodic. What is this?' The world wasn't ready. They weren't used to it. They were used to hearing their death metal really, really brutal and not melodic. And so that is one thing that I will give DEATH, Chuck, whoever was involved in it."

Speaking broadly about DEATH and Schuldiner's influence on the metal genre as a whole, Hoglan said: "It's one thing if you're involved in a musical genre that is accepted and you come in and you play a popular style of music and you do it well, that's one thing. Chuck, although he did not invent death metal, DEATH was a very important band in the overall creation of death metal. So, brutal death metal, Chuck and DEATH were a part of its infancy. Then when it came to technical metal, there were a couple other bands, like WATCHTOWER and that sort of thing. CYNIC was kind of doing their thing a little bit in the demo era sort of thing. Maybe MESHUGGAH to some slight degree — maybe by '91, '90, when [DEATH was] tracking 'Human'. There was ATHEIST doing some technical stuff. Other bands that were doing — MEKONG DELTA, on the more technical side of metal. But DEATH had a real stamp on the technical metal side. That's two genres that they had an important part of, being a part of. And then along comes the melodic death, melodeath, melodic death metal, whatever, DEATH had a real part with the 'Individual Thought Patterns' and the 'Symbolic' releases. Both of those albums had an impact on the melodic side of death metal. There wasn't a lot of melodic death metal going on at the time. CARCASS was just starting to lean towards that with the 'Heartwork' record, leaning away from just straight blasting grind… But there you go. Those are three genres that DEATH had… Like I said, it's one thing if you join a genre that is established and yeah, you do some cool things and your band gets popular doing it, that's one thing. But to help be the creators of three different genres, there's something to be said for that. So, way to go, Chuck. Way to go, DEATH. Absolutely."

The April 2008 remastered reissue of "Symbolic" via Roadrunner Records included the original album tracks plus several previously unreleased, ultra-rare, mostly instrumental demo recordings that were completed in early 1994 with the lineup of Schuldiner, Hoglan and Steve DiGiorgio (bass). The package also came with brand new liner notes written by longtime metal journalist Don Kaye.

This fall, Hoglan will take part in a month-long North American celebration of two of DEATH's landmark albums, "Symbolic" and "Spiritual Healing" (1990),with DEATH TO ALL, the touring tribute to Schuldiner and DEATH.

Hoglan is joined in the DEATH TO ALL lineup by fellow DEATH veterans DiGiorgio (bassist on 1991's "Human" as well as "Individual Thought Patterns") and Bobby Koelble (guitarist on "Symbolic"),as well as Max Phelps (EXIST, ex-CYNIC) on guitar and vocals. DEATH TO ALL celebrated "Scream Bloody Gore" (1987) and "The Sound Of Perseverance" (1998) across North America in 2024.

Along with the dual album celebration, each night will showcase classics from DEATH's catalog.

The fall tour will feature special guests GORGUTS and PHOBOPHILIC.

In November, Decibel Books will release "Born Human: The Life And Music Of Death's Chuck Schuldiner", the fully authorized biography of the legendary DEATH frontman. Authored by accomplished journalist David E. Gehlke ("The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life In Death Metal 1987-1997", "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary"),the book features exclusive interviews, contributions, stunning new Ed Repka cover art and previously unreleased, hand-selected photographs from those who knew Chuck best. "Born Human" brings life to the dramatic story of the man who blazed an iconic path in metal music, laying the foundation for generations to come.

A visionary whose groundbreaking recorded output earned him the title of "Godfather Of Death Metal," Schuldiner is one of the most influential figures in heavy metal history. Chuck channeled a tragic childhood into music that was brutal, technical, melodic and progressive, making his band, DEATH, a leader within the metal underground throughout the 1980s and 1990s. His uncompromising approach was accompanied by an often-tumultuous relationship with bandmates, the music industry and the press at large, obstacles he went to great lengths to overcome. When he finally found peace, Chuck was stricken with terminal brain cancer in 1999. He succumbed to the disease in 2001 after a remarkable fight that defied the odds.