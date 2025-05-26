Go Inside GHOST's Museum Exhibit On 2025's 'Skeletour' (Video)

The Pnook channel on YouTube has uploaded a detailed video tour of the traveling GHOST museum exhibit on the band's "Skeletour" 2025 world tour, shot on April 26 in Lyon, France, April 27 in Toulouse, France and May 13 in Paris, France. The exhibit, accessible to VIP ticket holders, includes a dedicated fan zone with memorabilia displays and merchandise stands. These VIP packages also offer benefits like early entry, priority check-in, and exclusive merchandise.

Earlier this month, GHOST's new studio album, "Skeletá", landed at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 86,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States in the LP's first week of release. According to Billboard.com, 89% of that figure (77,000) consisted of traditional album sales, with vinyl purchases accounting for over 44,000 copies.

Notably, "Skeletá" was the first hard rock album to reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 since AC/DC's "Power Up" in 2020.

The LP's first-week vinyl tally not only marked the biggest vinyl sales week for a hard rock album in the modern era (since tracking began in 1991),but it was the third largest sales week of vinyl in the modern era for any rock album, trailing only BLINK-182's "One More Time…" (49,000 in 2023) and BOYGENIUS's "The Record" (45,000 in 2023).

"Skeletá" arrived on April 25 via Loma Vista Recordings.

The music video for the LP's first single, "Satanized", introduced the new character who is fronting GHOST for its 2025 touring cycle: Papa V Perpetua.

GHOST mastermind Tobias Forge performed as a "new" Papa Emeritus on each of the band's first three LPs, with each version of Papa replacing the one that came before it. Papa Emeritus III was retired in favor of Cardinal Copia before the release of 2018's "Prequelle". In March 2020, at final show of GHOST's "Prequelle" tour in Mexico City, Mexico, the band officially introduced Papa Emeritus IV, the character who fronted the act for its "Impera" (2022) album phase.

The European leg of GHOST's 2025 world tour kicked off on April 15 in Manchester, United Kingdom and concluded on May 24 in Oslo, Norway. The North American leg of GHOST's 2025 tour will launch on July 9 in Baltimore, Maryland and wrap up on August 16 in Houston, Texas.