Go Inside METALLICA's Pop-Up Store In Perth, Australia During 2025 'M72' World Tour

To coincide with METALLICA's concert at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia on November 1, 2025, a pop-up shop opened on Friday, October 21 at Murray Street Mall, and will remain open until Sunday, November 2 at 6:00 p.m. A fan-filmed walkthrough video of the pop-up shop can be seen below (courtesy of The Squirrel).

Each "M72" pop-up shop features its own splatter vinyl edition of METALLICA's latest album, "72 Seasons", and a completely exclusive screen-printed poster and t-shirt by Ken Taylor — a world-renowned painter of music-themed art — who made an appearance Friday at 10 a.m. to sign merchandise and do a live painting. A skateboard by Luke Preece, city patches, a huge range of classic shirts and accessories, plus tour products you won't find anywhere else, are also available.

Don't forget to pick up an #M72FanCard during your visit for a chance to win awesome prizes, including Snake Pit passes. Visitors on Friday will also be entered to win Ken Taylor's one-off original artwork from the pop-up.

METALLICA has also joined forces with Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, which will see all donors gifted with a limited-edition t-shirt designed by the band's artist Tony Squindo.

Lifeblood chief executive Steven Cornelissen told PerthNow donations had increased by about 50 percent since the collaboration launched, with many being first-time donors.

METALLICA's current shows in Australia mark the first time the legendary American metal band has been Down Under in more than a decade. Support on the trek will come from EVANESCENCE and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

Perth concert organizers were hoping for close to 60,000 tickets to be snapped up prior to showtime, according to PerthNow.

After Perth, METALLICA's Australian tour continues at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 5, Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Saturday, November 8, Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, November 12, and concludes at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Saturday, November 15. METALLICA will also perform at Auckland, New Zealand's Eden Park on Wednesday, November 19.