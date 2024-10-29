  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

GODSMACK Photo Exhibition Hosted By Morrison Hotel Gallery In New York City

October 29, 2024

Morrison Hotel Gallery will debut an exclusive GODSMACK exhibition on Wednesday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gallery's New York City location, 116 Prince Street. The collection has been curated by Morrison Hotel Gallery and GODSMACK lead singer and guitarist Sully Erna. The show will feature a series of road shots from acclaimed photographers, split evenly between Francesca Ludikar and Paris Visone. The exhibit will be up until November 4. The opening coincides with GODSMACK's tour stops on the East Coast, and Erna is expected to be in attendance.

GODSMACK is one of modern rock's most successful bands. Since 1995, the Boston, Massachusetts-based quartet has released eight albums, including 13 No. 1 songs, and 27 Top 10 radio rock hits. GODSMACK is currently on the road for what it says will be its final album, "Lighting Up The Sky", making it a powerful occasion for an exhibit. This collection spans warmly candid photos to anthemic images of the band. Select highlights include Ludikar's shots of Sully onstage in rock 'n' roll ecstasy with his guitar held high in the air. Visone's contributions include playful and pensive behind-the-scenes images, including a contemplative photo of Sully barefoot working out a song at the piano, and the hilarious snap of the band lined up at a series of urinals.

Toronto-based photographer Francesca Ludikar has photographed a bevy of modern rock bands, including GODSMACK, SIMPLE PLAN, SUM 41, OUR LADY PEACE, RISE AGAINST, THE OFFSPRING and NONPOINT, among others. Her work has been featured in notable publications such as People, Vogue Italia, Rock Sound, Kerrang! and the Toronto Star.

Boston-based photographer Paris Visone has globetrotted with many music icons, including NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK, BLONDIE, TOTO, GODSMACK, NEW FOUND GLORY, MARILYN MANSON and LIMP BIZKIT. Her photographs have appeared in Rolling Stone, SPIN, Alternative Press, Zoom, Rangefinder, Real Simple and GEO.

View the GODSMACK collection here.

Morrison Hotel Gallery is the world's leading brand in fine art music photography representing over 125 of the world's finest music photographers and their archives. Its vast catalog of photography encompasses jazz, blues, hip-hop, country, soul, R&B, and rock imagery that spans several generations through to today's contemporary musicians, and now includes iconic photographs in the world of celebrity and sports as well. MHG has a robust online presence, featuring over 15,000 images searchable by photographer, musician, band or concert.

Morrison Hotel Gallery
116 Prince Street
New York, NY 10012
212.941.8770

Photo credit: Chris Bradshaw

Join Sully Erna of Godsmack on OCT 30th from 6-8PM at the Morrison Hotel Gallery in NYC, as we celebrate an amazing 30yr...

Posted by Godsmack on Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Find more on Godsmack
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).