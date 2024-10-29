GODSMACK Photo Exhibition Hosted By Morrison Hotel Gallery In New York City

Morrison Hotel Gallery will debut an exclusive GODSMACK exhibition on Wednesday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gallery's New York City location, 116 Prince Street. The collection has been curated by Morrison Hotel Gallery and GODSMACK lead singer and guitarist Sully Erna. The show will feature a series of road shots from acclaimed photographers, split evenly between Francesca Ludikar and Paris Visone. The exhibit will be up until November 4. The opening coincides with GODSMACK's tour stops on the East Coast, and Erna is expected to be in attendance.

GODSMACK is one of modern rock's most successful bands. Since 1995, the Boston, Massachusetts-based quartet has released eight albums, including 13 No. 1 songs, and 27 Top 10 radio rock hits. GODSMACK is currently on the road for what it says will be its final album, "Lighting Up The Sky", making it a powerful occasion for an exhibit. This collection spans warmly candid photos to anthemic images of the band. Select highlights include Ludikar's shots of Sully onstage in rock 'n' roll ecstasy with his guitar held high in the air. Visone's contributions include playful and pensive behind-the-scenes images, including a contemplative photo of Sully barefoot working out a song at the piano, and the hilarious snap of the band lined up at a series of urinals.

Toronto-based photographer Francesca Ludikar has photographed a bevy of modern rock bands, including GODSMACK, SIMPLE PLAN, SUM 41, OUR LADY PEACE, RISE AGAINST, THE OFFSPRING and NONPOINT, among others. Her work has been featured in notable publications such as People, Vogue Italia, Rock Sound, Kerrang! and the Toronto Star.

Boston-based photographer Paris Visone has globetrotted with many music icons, including NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK, BLONDIE, TOTO, GODSMACK, NEW FOUND GLORY, MARILYN MANSON and LIMP BIZKIT. Her photographs have appeared in Rolling Stone, SPIN, Alternative Press, Zoom, Rangefinder, Real Simple and GEO.

Morrison Hotel Gallery is the world's leading brand in fine art music photography representing over 125 of the world's finest music photographers and their archives. Its vast catalog of photography encompasses jazz, blues, hip-hop, country, soul, R&B, and rock imagery that spans several generations through to today's contemporary musicians, and now includes iconic photographs in the world of celebrity and sports as well. MHG has a robust online presence, featuring over 15,000 images searchable by photographer, musician, band or concert.

Morrison Hotel Gallery

116 Prince Street

New York, NY 10012

212.941.8770

Photo credit: Chris Bradshaw